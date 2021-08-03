MD Anderson's mantle cell lymphoma survivor shares his intention to create a cancer-killing game

MD Anderson Cancer Center - International relations office Wikimedia Commons

HOUSTON, TX — Recovering from mantle cell lymphoma treatment at the MD Anderson Cancer Center has made musician Jeff Blankenship more productive. After making the computer game "Korona Kill," players kill the coronavirus with laser weapons; now, he intends to make a cancer-killing game.

While playing guitar in the orchestra pit during a local theater's live production of "American Idiot," Blankenship began to experience severe abdominal pain, which was later discovered to be caused by mantle cell lymphoma, a rare type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

He had to be treated after being diagnosed with the disease eight years before going to MD Anderson. But the cancer was back. He then decided to come to MD Anderson and met his oncologist Felipe Samaniego, M.D., who prescribed a newer treatment followed by one of the newer therapies, namely ibrutinib, a type of targeted therapy drug known as a kinase inhibitor.

The treatment paid off, and now it's been seven years, Blankenship has no signs of cancer. When the pandemic was announced and a lockdown was imposed, he used his "quaran-time" to develop Korona Kill. In the game, players can shrink themselves to the size of an ant and detonate the coronavirus with laser weapons when entering a human body.

During his time as a musician, Blankenship, who plays guitar in a trio, won the Country Music Association of Texas last year. His band specializes in a genre known as "Americana," which combines country, folk, gospel, rhythm and blues, and rock and roll.

Blankenship is still undergoing quarterly checkups at MD Anderson, where he feels like he is considered "family. Since the pandemic, his routine appointments are held virtually. During one of his virtual appointments, he exhibited Corona Kill to the medical staff. Seeing their enthusiasm, he was excited and planned to make a cancer-killing game.

