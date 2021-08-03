University of Houston-Clear Lake provides brain injury recovery program

Danielle Cerullo/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — As reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, traumatic brain injury is one of the main causes of long-term disability in the United States and the cause of death for over 160 Americans daily.

"This is why we need to talk about recovery, and the Health and Human Performance Institute program at this university can be a key feature in that recovery, because it's about exercise and service," said Joe Hazzard, the new clinical director of the Health and Human Performance Institute at the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

Therefore, HHPI aims to provide recovery support to those struggling with the aftermath of all types of brain trauma, whether it's a mild concussion or a more serious, potentially life-changing TBI.

"Athletic trainers from the high school level up to professional sports are at least in some way assessing and referring concussions. Everyone at every level has a protocol. My plan is to talk about how to get athletes back to playing sports safely. The time of injury to the time getting back to play is paramount," he explained.

Research shows that exercise is a crucial factor in that plan, and Hazzard said that the HHPI program at UHCL is perfect for people in that position so he hopes to offer TBI injury recovery programming at HHPI.

While Hazzard develops the TBI recovery program, he said he would also reach another segment of the community that needs support, such as victims of intimate partner violence.

Hazzard said that there's an uptick in research on concussions in females, gaining insight into the differences in recovery and the predisposition to head injuries.

"If we can reach into this community, we can offer this service and build a recovery program around that," he added.

