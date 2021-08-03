Harris County Public Health suggests parents vaccinate children age 12 and older due to the delta variant spread

CDC/Unsplash

HARRIS COUNTY, TX - The Delta Variant is increasing by nearly 10 percent positivity rate throughout the community, as well as daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. This variant is two times more dangerous than the original strain of COVID-19 and targets the unvaccinated, including children.

Since school will start soon, crowded halls and extra-curricular activities can potentially infect children. Therefore, Harris County Public Health strongly urges parents of children ages 12 to get their children vaccinated.

Recently, only 54 percent of Harris County residents of age 12 and older are fully vaccinated, so children are more likely to contact unvaccinated people.

The greatest protection against the Delta Variant is to get vaccinated. So far, 63 percent of Harris County residents have had the first dose. They need to get their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine immediately for the most effective protection against the virus.

COVID-19 vaccines are free at all HCPH sites throughout Harris County without any appointment required. Find the one near you here.

But if you prefer to make an appointment, visit here or call 832-927-8787.

Children ages 12-17 who will be vaccinated have to come with their parents or bring a consent form signed by their parent or guardian. You can access the consent forms here.

Children ages twelve to 17-year-olds are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, while adults over 17 can choose from 3 vaccines; the one-dose Johnson & Johnson, the two-dose Pfizer, or Moderna vaccines.

Additionally, parents with children under 12 should get them tested frequently to see if they are infected since four out of 10 people infected with COVID-19 don’t have any symptoms.

If they are infected, parents can monitor their children to make sure they don’t develop any serious symptoms and keep them isolated to not infect others.

Testing is also free at HCPH sites, with results come back in 48 hours, and no appointments are needed. To find a site near you, visit here or call 832-927-7575.

