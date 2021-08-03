UST Houston professor conducts a study of K-12 Bilingual Immersion program for future teachers

ThisIsEngineering RAEng/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — University of St. Thomas Houston's Ginny Torres-Rimbau created an ongoing research study to support bilingual future teachers in their academic Spanish, so they will be better prepared for their K-12 Spanish-English bilingual students.

The study is conducted due to the increase of bilingual or dual immersion programs for K-12 in all 50 states, with students who desire to be Spanish-English bilingual making up the fastest-growing student population.

K-12 dual immersion programs offer students various school subjects in both languages, from mathematics to reading in both languages.

While this can be challenging for teachers who are fluent in both languages, it's not the same when it comes to teaching. They don’t have academic linguistic competence which Dr. Rimbau is working to change that.

Therefore, this program aims for teachers and students to be bilingual and bi-literate, so they are perceived as equally capable.

Furthermore, the study discovers a technique called “Con Cariño (with caring)” for the effectiveness of encouraging the development and adoption of academic Spanish by future teachers.

Dr. Rimbau said, “As our professors apply the ‘Con Cariño’ translanguaging techniques for adopting academic Spanish, they combat reluctance by highlighting progress, avoiding negative references, and aiming to increase the academic language confidence of these future teachers.”

Kalyn Vasquez, B.A. ’21 in Bilingual Education, who participated in the study said that the gap she experienced between her academic English and academic Spanish was a big one.

“Growing up in school, I was taught academic English. But I was taught social Spanish—the kind you use at home or with friends outside of the classroom. So I was hesitant to become a bilingual educator for that reason,” she explained.

Vasquez said that the program is amazing. “Now that I’m about to begin my journey as an educator, I am confident I can teach using both academic English and Spanish,” she added.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.