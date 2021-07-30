Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents the first exhibition of Georgia O'Keeffe’s photographs in October

Alfred Stieglitz/Wikimedia Commons

HOUSTON, TX - This October, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will hold its first exhibition devoted to Georgia O’Keeffe’s photograph practices with the debut of the Georgia O’Keeffe, Photographer exhibition.

It will be held in the Upper Brown Pavilion of the MFAH Caroline Wiess Law Building from October 17, 2021, through January 23, 2022, before traveling to the Addison Gallery of American Art, Phillips Academy, Andover, Massachusetts; the Denver Art Museum; and the Cincinnati Art Museum.

Georgia O’Keeffe is an innovative icon of American Modernism, widely known for her paintings of New York skyscrapers, radical depictions of flowers, and stark landscapes of the American southwest. However, what many people don't know is that she quietly honed a photography practice just as distinct as, yet complementary to, her paintings and drawings.

In partnership with the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, Santa Fe, the exhibition exposes the bigger scope of the artist’s career through 90 photographs from a previously unstudied archive, a discovery led by MFAH associate curator of photography, Lisa Volpe.

In addition, the exhibition will also display 17 paintings and drawings of landscapes, flowers, and still lifes from public and private collections across the country.

“Georgia O’Keeffe has long been the subject of exhibitions, portraiture, and volumes of scholarship. She captivated the art world with her works on paper and canvas, yet her photography has never been studied or known despite being essential to her practice,” said Gary Tinterow, Director, the Margaret Alek Williams Chair, MFAH.

Georgia O’Keeffe (1887–1986) is one of the most significant painters of the 20th century, she also had a lifelong connection to photography.

Throughout her life, she expressed her unique perspective by capturing early family photos, travel snapshots, and portraits of photographic artists including her husband, Alfred Stieglitz (1864–1946), and when she started her photographic practice in the mid-1950s, her singular identity and artistry were flourished nicely.

