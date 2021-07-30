Taylor Mateja joins the University of St. Thomas, Houston

Igor Rodrigues/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - In June, the University of St. Thomas welcomed Taylor Mateja as the new assistant director of Alumni Relations. Previously, Mateja was a teacher for second graders. She is also a 2016 graduate of Houston Baptist University and a member of Amy Youngblood, the new director of Alumni Relations that joined UST in April.

According to Mateja, education is very important for her since she values it immensely. She is also well aware that her current role in higher education will be a great opportunity in pursuing the education field for her career. “And knew that making the jump to higher education would be a great use of my skill set and knowledge," she said.

Mateja also mentioned her previous working experience in the Alumni Relations field, "I also served as the student worker in Alumni Relations at HBU and fell in love with the job and all its responsibilities. I feel that having the experience of being a student who worked in the Alumni Relations department, I got to see the importance of engagement and fellowship with the community,” said Mateja.

“That being said, I bring a new perspective that focuses on the importance of engaging current students in order to foster relationships before they become alumni," Mateja continued.

She feels that through her current role in the university, she can give a valuable contribution in carrying out the mission of the Alumni Relations Department. Mateja said, “I am looking forward to fostering relationships with current students and alumni."

As the director, Youngblood said that Mateja has already begun her work and currently working on the monthly newsletter communication both to Alumni and Alumni social media posts.

In addition, Carla E. Alsandor, Ph.D., the former Sr. The Director of Alumni Relations just accepted her new position as senior director of the USTMAX Center in Conroe.

