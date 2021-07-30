The U.S. Latino Digital Humanities For Digital Humanities Space

Pierre Bamin/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX- One of the core principles of The U.S. Latino Digital Humanities involves researching, preserving, and creating accessibility of written culture produced by the Latino community in the nation. This principle emerged from the U.S. Hispanic Literary Heritage Conference on November 17-18, 1990.

With technological advances, the USLDH is able to archive and visualize the life of an individual or a topic. All literature from the Latina/o community from the Colonial Period to the 1980s, primarily culminating with the Civil Rights and Feminist movements of the 1960s and 1970s.

Gabriela Baeza Ventura, Ph.D., co-founder of the USDLH center, explained that the term literature is broadly understood as any written literary endeavor, including letters, poems, printed jokes, recipes, and articles in newspapers in the Spanish language. "We actually have editions of one of the first Spanish newspapers in the country, published in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1808 (El Misisipi)," she said.

Published under pseudonyms by some women, "recovery of the legacies of Latinas in the United States," is one of Ventura's favorite recovery areas.

With this large amount of scanned and digitized data, the archives feature special use. The USLDH inserts designated tags from the Library of Congress on all its materials and it allows visitors to search for keywords in all literature from Latinas. They can search or see if there are common topics or if they collaborate in any way. Ventura said that "traditionally, research questions would have resulted in written academic papers. With technology, we amplify and turn academic papers into a variety of deliverables. "

Moreover, Arte Público Press, an imprint that specializes in written literature by Latina/Latino writers in the nation, has been committed to publishing their works for the past 43 years.

