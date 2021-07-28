Huntsville's Sam Houston State University appoints East Tennessee State University's alum as president deputy

Sam Houston State University logo Wikimedia Commons

HUNTSVILLE, TX — The Sam Houston State University appointed McCartney Johnson as deputy to President Alisa White last June. In her new role, her job is to guarantee effective and efficient operations as well as bolster projects, relations, and services of the Office of the President.

Johnson earned her bachelor's degree at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee and during her study, she worked at the Academic Affairs office. As a student worker, her job was to assist the university’s accreditation process, faculty recruitment documents, and became a peer mentor in freshman experience courses.

After finishing her study at APSU, she enrolled to graduate school for forensic psychology and later pursued her doctorate in education at East Tennessee State University.

While finishing her studies, she also worked in the finance and administration office and later in the president's office at APSU, where she was instrumental in the university's move from a system board to a locally governed board.

In her statement, Johnson said, “I helped oversee the policy changes and organized how the university transitioned from the Board of Regents policies to their own. I also worked with the APSU Board of Trustees in completing a successful presidential search.”

Johnson later accepted an offer to move to Texas and join the Sam Houston State University after serving as presidential operations director and board secretary at APSU.

Now as the deputy to the president and a contributing member of the President's Cabinet, she will help with the Office of the President in terms of communications, project management, procedures and policies, and Texas State University System Board relations.

"I was excited. Having vacationed several times in Texas, I knew I liked it here already. My husband and I were thrilled with the idea of living in a smaller town, but still close to big cities,” Johnson commented.

“When I first visited campus, I found it so beautiful. I also liked how it felt like a small community, even with 20,000 plus students. Everyone was very friendly and inviting,” she added.

