University of Houston awards industrial design student Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship

HOUSTON, TX — Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture and Design industrial design student Anne-Elisabeth Baker received a Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship or SURF from the University of Houston under the guidance of faculty advisor Andrew Kudless.

The fellowship was awarded to Baker to enable her research on plastic recycling and create innovative ways to promote sustainability on the university’s main campus.

On a mission to reduce plastic waste by rethinking everyday use, Baker and Hines College alumnus, Steve Love, are co-founders and members of Precious Plastic UH. Thanks to a donation from Keep Houston Beautiful, the organization purchased a plastic crusher for Burdette Keeland, Jr., Design Exploration Laboratory.

Precious Plastic UH also plans to acquire three other machines, including an injection machine, a compression oven and a large sheet press to solve the problem of plastic waste, namely by converting it into useful raw materials or products such as furniture, functional tools and modular elements.

Later this summer, Baker and other Precious Plastics UH’s members plan to demonstrate the use of plastic shredders and systems in place for her research.

Baker said, “I was eager to co-found the Precious Plastic chapter here at the University of Houston with Steve and begin taking part in events and ideas focused around sustainability.”

“This upcoming year, I am hoping we can collaborate with other students on campus to distribute materials, create more drop-off stations to collect plastics, and inform others on what we are doing here at Precious Plastic UH. This research will hopefully begin to pique others’ interests in the idea of recycling and plastic consciousness.”

Kudless commented, “The Houston region is one of the largest producers of plastics, and we have the responsibility to work towards a circular economy maximizing the reduction, reuse, and recycling of plastics.”

“Designers have a critical role to play in this process and Anne-Elisabeth’s research will help the Hines College develop new sustainable fabrication methods. Her project is the first of many projects that the College’s new Advanced Media Technology Lab will support imagining the future of fabrication and design.”

To learn more about Precious Plastic UH, please visit https://preciousplasticuh.wixsite.com/ppuh.

