Prairie View A&W University, Texas A&M University form partnership to improve graduate education

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX — The Office of Graduate Studies at Prairie View A&M University and the Graduate of Professional School at Texas A&M University have formed a partnership through a Memorandum of Agreement signoff to improve graduate education at both institutions by leveraging the strengths of each institution.

Bi-monthly meetings will be held under the terms of the MOA to generate new initiatives and work towards continuous improvement of the initiative's objectives, involve appropriate stakeholders, including colleges, schools, departments, and centers where programs and activities can provide distinctive experiences for students, as well as guarantee high-quality programs for graduate students at both campuses.

The commitment to accomplish partnership initiatives without appending immoderate administrative burdens is also included in the MOA terms.

The "Teaching Exchange Program" becomes the first important project of the MOA. In this program, doctoral students have the chance to demonstrate their teaching skills in the partner institution so that they will obtain precious knowledge in university-level core courses in the respective institutions.

There will be new initiatives added to the MOA as additions. Beginning in fall 2021, the MOA will run for a period of five years, at which time it will be assessed and reviewed for revision and continuation purposes.

Explaining the partnership as a win-win, dean of the Graduate and Professional School at Texas A&M, Karen Butler-Purry, commented, “Texas A&M graduate students will benefit from the experience of teaching at a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) whose student population is uniquely diverse — culturally, socially, educationally and economically.”

“Likewise, Prairie View graduate students will benefit from the experience of teaching at a Tier 1 AAU land-grant institution whose student population is different from that at their home institution,” she continued.

Undergraduates at both universities would get benefits from the chance to learn from advanced graduate students who have a passion for teaching, get motivated, and consider enrolling in graduate schools, added Butler Purry.

Similarly, the dean of graduate studies at Prairie View A&M assisting with developing the MOA over the past year, Dorie Gilbert, remarked, “This is a great opportunity to work together on behalf of graduate and professional students and faculty at two great institutions.”

“Prairie View and Texas A&M are outstanding in graduate programming, each with something unique to offer the other. As system schools in such close proximity, it's a natural collaboration that will benefit graduate students across all disciplines,” he added.

