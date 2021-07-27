Houston, TX

Lone Star College-Houston North receives $20,000 grant for 2021-2022 NEA Big Read

Jackson Cutler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZI4v_0b7rXDTT00
Ashley Turner/Wikimedia Commons

HOUSTON, TX — Lone Star College-Houston North receives full funding of $20,000 for the 2021-2022 National Education Association Big Read Grant.

The NEA is partnering with Arts Midwest. Together, both institutions have awarded 61 grants, totaling $1,070,000 to support NEA Big Read projects in 2021-2022.

These grants are managed by Arts Midwest that will support dynamic community reading programs designed to encourage conversation and discovery — all inspired by a book from the NEA Big Read library.

“The Big Read initiative brings together two important concepts for LSC-Houston North, literacy and community,” said Dr. Quentin A. Wright, LSC-Houston North president.

“We have long recognized that our service area college attainment goals will not be reached without a concerted, collaborative effort to increase literacy levels.”

NEA Big Read recipients are located in 28 states and 43% of the organizations are located in communities with populations under 50,000. Each organization receives a matching grant ranging from $5,000 to $20,000.

Meanwhile, the book of focus will be “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros and LSC-Houston North will host the author on Monday, November 8.

Ann Eilers, acting as a chairperson of the National Endowment for the Arts congratulated all of the new NEA Big Read grantees and look forward to seeing the range of meaningful activities they create for their communities.

In addition, LSC-Houston North will also host several events along with Hispanic Heritage Month. This will include a launching event book discussion and a block party on September 18 — LSC-Houston North will be partnering with the Houston Public Library and the Alley Theatre.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_ffd843b56e0dbc312d35332d33aedb76.blob

Covering Texas sports and news. Go Astros!

Houston, TX
135 followers
Loading

More from Jackson Cutler

Houston, TX

Baylor researchers found that consuming food for hunger or pleasure requires the control of multiple brain circuits

HOUSTON, TX — Frequently, hunger is not the reason we eat; rather, it may be due to social pressure, boredom, or simply because the food is appealing, which can lead to overeating and obesity.Read full story
Houston, TX

Aldine ISD Expands Its Partnership With Communities In Schools of Houston

HOUSTON, TX - As everyone faces difficulties in the long-term societal effects of the pandemic, Aldine ISD decided to expand the partnership with Communities In Schools of Houston to support its students.Read full story
Houston, TX

MD Anderson helps recover patient with hairy cell leukemia

HOUSTON, TX — Many patients receiving cancer treatment at the MD Anderson Cancer Center have given positive testimonies about their illness. One of them is Fred Hileman, Ph.D. diagnosed with hairy cell leukemia.Read full story
Houston, TX

Four Players Joining Houston Rockets from the 2021 NBA Draft

HOUSTON, TX – In the 2021 NBA Draft, Jalen Green was chosen as the Houston Rockets second overall pick. Besides Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba, and Josh Christopher are also joining the Rocket.Read full story
Houston, TX

Learn Digital Marketing And UX/UI Design With Thinkful Houston For Free (August 9)

HOUSTON, TX - You can wrap up your next Monday with something insightful by joining two online courses and learn about digital marketing or UX/UI design from Thinkful Houston just for free.Read full story
Houston, TX

Improving Mental Health Care Access For Underserved Communities

HOUSTON, TX—A University of Houston researcher discovered that a warm handoff between primary care physicians and mental health providers will allow gaining more trust from the patient, which leads to a successful outcome in order to improve mental health care access for low-income communities.Read full story
Harris County, TX

Harris County Public Health suggests parents vaccinate children age 12 and older due to the delta variant spread

HARRIS COUNTY, TX - The Delta Variant is increasing by nearly 10 percent positivity rate throughout the community, as well as daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. This variant is two times more dangerous than the original strain of COVID-19 and targets the unvaccinated, including children.Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

UST Houston announces its renewal partnership with Houston Methodist Research Institute

HOUSTON, TX — On July 15, the University of St. Thomas, Houston has officially renewed the partnership with Houston Methodist Research Institute as a clinical partner for its Master in Clinical Translation Management program.Read full story
Houston, TX

MD Anderson's mantle cell lymphoma survivor shares his intention to create a cancer-killing game

HOUSTON, TX — Recovering from mantle cell lymphoma treatment at the MD Anderson Cancer Center has made musician Jeff Blankenship more productive. After making the computer game "Korona Kill," players kill the coronavirus with laser weapons; now, he intends to make a cancer-killing game.Read full story
Houston, TX

Researchers Propose an AI System That Strikes a Balance Between Privacy Protection and Personalization

HOUSTON, TX —Frequently, when people encounter "click here" on a web page to verify that they have read, understood, and agreed to the company's privacy and policy statements, it is impossible to determine whether they have actually read, understood, and agreed to the company's privacy and policy statements in their entirety.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Methodist on preventing hereditary cancer

Houston, TX - Certain things are passed down from parents to the children, including a higher risk of inheriting cancer. Cancer that is inherited from parents is called hereditary cancer and it accounts for around 10 percent of diagnosed cancer each year.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston medical experts suggest vaccination in COVID-19 fourth wave

HOUSTON, TX — Houston medical experts warn the community that the highly increasing Delta variant along with low vaccination rates can risk more danger to the greater Houston region.Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

University of Houston-Clear Lake provides brain injury recovery program

HOUSTON, TX — As reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, traumatic brain injury is one of the main causes of long-term disability in the United States and the cause of death for over 160 Americans daily.Read full story
Houston, TX

UST Houston professor conducts a study of K-12 Bilingual Immersion program for future teachers

HOUSTON, TX — University of St. Thomas Houston's Ginny Torres-Rimbau created an ongoing research study to support bilingual future teachers in their academic Spanish, so they will be better prepared for their K-12 Spanish-English bilingual students.Read full story
Houston, TX

The University of Clear Lake-Houston's upcoming events in August

HOUSTON, TX - The University of Clear Lake-Houston has released the upcoming online and offline events in August, starting with the Education Abroad Pre-Departure Orientation Session on Wednesday, August 4, from 12:00 to 01:00 p.m.Read full story
Houston, TX

The Art Institute of Houston shares success story of illustrator, social justice advocate, Dani Coke

HOUSTON, TX — The Art Institute of Houston shared the success story of an illustrator and social justice advocate, Dani Coke who was interviewed by host E. Vincent Martinez. Through her illustration works, she is determined to educate people about the social issues that arise around them.Read full story
Houston, TX

The U.S. Latino Digital Humanities For Digital Humanities Space

HOUSTON, TX- One of the core principles of The U.S. Latino Digital Humanities involves researching, preserving, and creating accessibility of written culture produced by the Latino community in the nation. This principle emerged from the U.S. Hispanic Literary Heritage Conference on November 17-18, 1990.Read full story
Houston, TX

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents the first exhibition of Georgia O'Keeffe’s photographs in October

HOUSTON, TX - This October, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will hold its first exhibition devoted to Georgia O’Keeffe’s photograph practices with the debut of the Georgia O’Keeffe, Photographer exhibition.Read full story
Houston, TX

Taylor Mateja joins the University of St. Thomas, Houston

HOUSTON, TX - In June, the University of St. Thomas welcomed Taylor Mateja as the new assistant director of Alumni Relations. Previously, Mateja was a teacher for second graders. She is also a 2016 graduate of Houston Baptist University and a member of Amy Youngblood, the new director of Alumni Relations that joined UST in April.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy