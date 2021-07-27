Lone Star College-Houston North receives $20,000 grant for 2021-2022 NEA Big Read

Ashley Turner/Wikimedia Commons

HOUSTON, TX — Lone Star College-Houston North receives full funding of $20,000 for the 2021-2022 National Education Association Big Read Grant.

The NEA is partnering with Arts Midwest. Together, both institutions have awarded 61 grants, totaling $1,070,000 to support NEA Big Read projects in 2021-2022.

These grants are managed by Arts Midwest that will support dynamic community reading programs designed to encourage conversation and discovery — all inspired by a book from the NEA Big Read library.

“The Big Read initiative brings together two important concepts for LSC-Houston North, literacy and community,” said Dr. Quentin A. Wright, LSC-Houston North president.

“We have long recognized that our service area college attainment goals will not be reached without a concerted, collaborative effort to increase literacy levels.”

NEA Big Read recipients are located in 28 states and 43% of the organizations are located in communities with populations under 50,000. Each organization receives a matching grant ranging from $5,000 to $20,000.

Meanwhile, the book of focus will be “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros and LSC-Houston North will host the author on Monday, November 8.

Ann Eilers, acting as a chairperson of the National Endowment for the Arts congratulated all of the new NEA Big Read grantees and look forward to seeing the range of meaningful activities they create for their communities.

In addition, LSC-Houston North will also host several events along with Hispanic Heritage Month. This will include a launching event book discussion and a block party on September 18 — LSC-Houston North will be partnering with the Houston Public Library and the Alley Theatre.

