Prairie View A&M University appoints Boston College's alum as new Dean of Nursing

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX — President of Prairie View A&M University, Ruth J. Simmon, has announced the appointment of Allyssa L. Harris RN, Ph.D., WHNP-BC, as Dean of Nursing. She will resume the position of Dr. Betty N. Adams who will be retiring at the end of next October.

During her leadership since serving the role on June 1, 2000, Dr. Adams has successfully headed the expansion of programs at the baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral levels with enrollments and graduates having tripled.

She also raised nursing faculty appointments, planned and supervised the construction of a new nursing facility at the Medical Center, as well as successfully secured external funding to bolster the effectiveness and productivity of the college as a whole.

Meanwhile, Dr. Harris earned her associate degree in Nursing from Gardner-Webb College before receiving her Bachelor's and Master of Science in Nursing and her Doctor of Philosophy in Nursing from Boston College.

During her role as Department Chair and Program Director, she supervises faculty affairs and leads the Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner program, and serves as Faculty Nurse Scientist in the Yvonne L. Munn Center for Nursing Research at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Dr. Harris has issued over 30 articles in refereed journals. Among them is the Journal for Nurse Practitioners, the Journal of the Black Nurses Association, the Journal of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Neonatal Nursing, and the Journal of Nursing Administration and Nursing Education Perspectives.

In addition to writing a number of book chapters as senior author and co-author, she also received a number of awards during her tenure, including the Excellence in Nursing Education/Teaching Award, New England Regional Black Nurses Association, and Alpha Chi Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

Her most recent position was Department Chair and Program Director in the William F. Connell School of Nursing at Boston College, Chestnut Hill, MA. She will start working as the new Dean of Nursing at Prairie View A&M University on October 1, bringing 27 years of professional clinical practice and higher education teaching, research, and administrative experience to her new role.

