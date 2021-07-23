Prairie View A&M University professor receives Outstanding Woman Management Researcher Award

Kishwar Joonas pvamu.edu

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX — The Association of Indian Management Scholars granted an associate professor of marketing in Prairie View A&M University's College of Business, Kishwar Joonas, Ph.D., the Outstanding Woman Management Researcher Award.

The award is given to foster excellence in education and encourage research in management. Upon the award announcement, COB Dean and Professor Munis Quddus, Ph.D., said, “I am delighted to see our faculty succeed and receive recognition for their good work from their peers.”

“I am very happy that Dr. Joonas has received this honor. During her years as a faculty in the COB, she has been innovative in learning methods, with a special interest in service-learning."

The recipient of the award, Joonas commented, “(This) award serves as external validation of my research excellence at a global level.” Being grateful for the award and tremendous support from PVAMU, Joonas hopes to continue her research journey.

Joonas has been working in marketing and business management for more than 20 years. While teaching, mentoring, and advising student team research papers and projects, as well as serving on several editorial boards and being involved in international conferences and seminars, she has demonstrated her consistent contribution in international presentations and published articles in her wake.

Regarding working with students at PVAMU, she explained, “I love the collegial environment, opportunities for continuous improvement and learning, and (witnessing the) incremental learning, as well as teamwork and professional development of my students.”

“Most importantly, I build long-term relationships. Alumni often become ‘repeat customers,’ creating a pipeline of internships and jobs for current students and graduates,” she concluded. “(The university) encourages individual, collaborative, as well as interdisciplinary research and values student engagement in research.”

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.