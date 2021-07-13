How UHCL helps their students through career services

Charles Deluvio/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — For college students, having outstanding internships experience is important since it can be a significant effect on finding the right job once they graduated.

The same goes for this young man, a senior University of Houston-Clear Lake, Dawson Dreiling. He said that the supports he received from Career Services made him successfully got two internships program that he believes will benefit him in his future career specifically in the accounting field.

He stated, "My career aspiration is to become a certified public accountant. I'm hoping to become an audit partner."

The first internship he had was a three-month summer internship at Nacero, which began on June 1. Nacero is an eco-friendly gasoline production company based in Houston.

Dreiling said that for his first internship program, he found it from LinkedIn, and he was responsible for certain jobs in the financial area. "I got a lot of assistance from Career Services and I took (Career Services Director) Chuck Crocker's Business Principles class, which helped me a lot," he explained.

While for Dreiling's second internship program is with BDO USA, LLP in Houston. He received an offer from them in May. "This is what I want to do in my career, and Career Services at UHCL has a long history of helping people with things like this," he said.

Whenever he needed assistance with his resume or wanted to practice the interview session, Crocker was ready to support him. Not only that, Dreiling even had his professional portraits and business cards for free.

For Dreiling, everything he had done in his coursework has made him well-prepared for the internships programs. He is really excited about every career opportunity that awaits him in the future ahead.

