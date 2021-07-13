Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Founder of Cochell Law Firm, Stephen Cochell recently announced a number of victories against the Federal Trade Commission or FTC. The law firm confirmed that this month, the Central District Court of California ruled in favor of Cochell's Client, Redwood Scientific Technologies, sanctioning the FTC for discovery abuse in seeking monetary relief under the FTC Act.

Apparently, this is the first time that the FTC has been sanctioned by a court in an FTC case. And in another precedent-setting verdict, the district court ordered that the FTC pay all fees suffered by a Receiver following the Supreme Court's ruling in AMG Capital Management against FTC.

Cochell Law Firm has been outperforming all the national firms regarding victories against the FTC, even the Facebook's legal team relied on the result that Stephen Cochell acquired in FTC against Credit Bureau Center, as the legal foundation for its win against the FTC. In the FTC against the Facebook case, the district court dismissed the FTC's potential trillion-dollar allegations against Facebook.

The list of victories against FTC includes:

FTC against Credit Bureau Center (available at http://media.ca7.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/rssExec.pl?Submit=Display&Path=Y2019/D08-21/C:18-3310:J:Sykes:aut:T:fnOp:N:2387211:S:0)

Credit Bureau Center case consolidated with AMG Capital Management against FTC for oral argument

AMG Capital Management wins 9 to 0 against the FTC in U.S. Supreme Court

AMG Capital Management, LLC v. FTC on April 22, 2021 (visit http://supremecourt.gov)

VPL-Medical granted oral argument against the FTC 9th circuit (visit uscourts.gov to watch recording for FTC against John Cardiff)

VPL-Medical wins against the FTC in the 9th circuit (Vacated and remanded) (visit http://uscourts.gov)

VPL-Medical wins against paying receivers fees post April 21 (visit http://docketbird.com)

Redwood Scientific wins its Motion for Summary Judgment as to monetary relief against the FTC Federal Trade Commission against Jason Cardiff et al Court Docket Sheet (visit http://docketbird.com)

When Cochell was asked about what makes the difference and the reason he has been so effective and overwhelmingly successful in defending his clients against agency overreach, he responded by explaining that he measured the agency's conduct against the actual statute's language and history to determine if agency officials have overstepped their authority and engaged in misconduct.

Cochell also added, “I believe that if you want a fighting chance against the FTC or Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), you need a lawyer who doesn't just settle cases but has a track record for going to court, winning and holding the FTC and government agencies accountable."

