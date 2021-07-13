Chevron Phillips Chemical constructs world-scale 1-hexene unit in Texas

Crystal Kwok/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Chevron Phillips Chemical recently broke ground on a new world-scale unit for 1-hexene in Old Ocean, Texas, close to its Sweeny facility. At a time of rising customer demand with a capacity of 266 KTA, the new asset grows the company’s total US 1-hexene capacity to 650 KTA. The 1-hexene plant is central to manufacturing high-performance plastic products.

The project will utilize Chevron Phillips Chemical’s proprietary on-purpose 1-hexene technology, which produces unprecedented purity commonomer-grade 1-hexene from ethylene. The construction is expected to start during the third quarter of 2021 along with project startup in 2023, and is supposed to involve over 600 construction jobs at its peak. Once it’s operational, the project will bolster more than 50 full-time positions.

Mitch Eichelberger, the executive vice president of polymers and specialties, said, “The new unit will provide additional flexibility and production to meet anticipated demand from our growing customer base while establishing a strong foundation for future growth. This new asset will also serve as a catalyst to advance the local economy as a source of job creation. We are very proud to be part of this community and look forward to bringing this project to life.”

The upcoming 1-hexene-unit in Old Ocean will benefit from conspicuous advantages in infrastructure, feedstock availability, and operational expertise. It will also enjoy the latest technology advances to attain energy and emissions efficiency improvements. Once it is up and running, it will promote the company’s position as a leading 1-hexene supplier. Chevron Phillips Chemical already runs the world’s largest on-purpose 1-hexene unit and two full-range alpha-olefin units at its Cedar Bayou plant in Baytown, Texas.

Chevron Phillips Chemical, a petrochemical company jointly owned by Chevron USA Inc and Phillips 66 Company, manufactures and markets a wide range of petrochemicals on a worldwide basis through subsidiaries and equity affiliates. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, it operates manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Colombia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United States.

