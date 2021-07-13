The Houston Symphony announces 2021-2022 season program details

Andrés Orozco-Estrada Wikimedia Commons

HOUSTON, TX — The Houston Symphony is excited to announce the program details for Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada’s final season as music director, including the five 2021–22 concert weeks he will conduct and the Bank of America POPS Series lineup under the direction of Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke.

In the 2021–2022 Season, the Symphony continues its ongoing commitment to doing live stream performances and programming works by women and composers of color.

In March 2022, we will see the return of Orozco-Estrada for two concert weeks, March 18 – 20 and 25 – 27, before his farewell concert. The first week, March 18 – 20, world-renowned pianist Emanuel Ax will join forces with Houston Symphony Principal Keyboard Scott Holshouser in Saint-Saëns’s beloved and colorful Le carnaval des animaux (Carnival of the Animals).

Orozco-Estrada will conduct the epic and dramatic Symphony No. 2, Resurrection, in his farewell concert on April 29 – May 1.

Furthermore, The 2021–22 Classical Series will also bring some of the greatest guest artists in the world to Houston, including Augustin Hadelich as violin and leader on September 24 – 26, pianist Hélène Grimaud in Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G on November 19 – 21, superstar violinist Simone Lamsma in Bruch’s Violin Concerto No.1 on November 26 – 28, and many more.

On the other hand, The Houston Symphony Chorus will return to the Jones Hall stage during the 2021–22 Season after a year-long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, under the direction of Dr. Betsy Cook Weber.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season, including the Classical and POPS seasons, are currently on sale.

For more information on each show, please visit https://houstonsymphony.org/tickets/q/series/classical-series/ or call the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center at 713.224.7575, Monday - Saturday, 12 - 6 p.m.

