Day 3 of The Future of Global Energy Conference: Houston is a leading role in low-carbon hydrogen hub

Zbynek Burival/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Houston is proving that it really is a leading hydrogen producer on the third and final day of The Future of Global Energy Conference.

Creating a low-carbon hydrogen hub would help us decarbonize locally, bring emissions-reducing products and services to the nation and world, and create new jobs and investments. Even with the ingredients to become a global hub for low-carbon hydrogen, a point stressed by leaders from across the industry, government, and community organizations owned by Houston, it will require new levels and models of cooperation.

Daniel Droog, Chevron’s Vice President of Energy Transition said that Houston played a leading role in energy transitions over the years. Chevron is taking its part by doing everything from lowering the carbon footprint of its own operations to developing new technologies to bring to market.

That involves working in Houston to scale up low-carbon hydrogen businesses, including around heavy-duty transportation and hard-to-abate industries and processes.

Meanwhile, Andreas Wagner — who leads hydrogen activities at the Energy Transitions Commission, a global coalition of leaders from across the energy landscape — committed to achieving net-zero emissions by mid-century.

Wagner highlighted opportunities in a series of sectors, including manufacturing, shipping, aviation, power, and steel.

“Houston has one of the best hydrogen infrastructures already in place, making it primed to be a leader in clean hydrogen," he added.

Wagner concluded that sector-specific policies, certification standards, and a price on carbon will also help grow demand for clean hydrogen.

Moderated by Andy Steinhubl, Vice-Chair, Center for Houston’s Future, panellists representing government, industry, and finance who detailed Houston’s strong base of assets and considered what’s needed to mesh them into a thriving low-carbon hydrogen hub were present.

They are Chris Angelides, Head of U.S. Energy Transition Program, Shell; Rich Byrnes, Chief Infrastructure Officer, Port of Houston; Scott Doyle, Executive Vice President - Natural Gas, CenterPoint Energy; Pierre-Etienne Franc, Chief Executive Officer, 5T Hydrogen AG; and Vaseem Khan, Global Vice President, Digital and Analytics, McDermott International.

