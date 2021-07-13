HCC deaf professor educates hearing students about sign language

cottonbro/Pexels

HOUSTON, TX — Terold Gallien, a Houston Community College deaf professor, teaches sign language to hearing students.

Gallien first recognized the idea of bridging the gulf between the deaf and hearing communities while he was studying at Gallaudet University, the only liberal arts college for the deaf in the world, in 1988.

His journey as a deaf person has given him a unique view on life, which he shared with his American Sign Language (ASL) students at Houston Community College (HCC). He said, “Life is about being open-minded to embrace new culture and experiences and to be amenable to change.”

Gallen admitted it could be difficult for hearing students to alter their English language-based thinking pattern to one based on a nonverbal signing.

He explained through ASL interpreter Robert Helms that it’s one of the struggles most students have. It takes some time to understand it, but when they do, that ‘snap’ that happens is visible. It allowed students to begin to cultivate a comprehension of ASL as both a language and a culture.

Gallien stated, “It’s rewarding to see students improve their command of sign language. Seeing them able to go out into the world and talk to other deaf people makes me so proud. It’s like the birds leaving the nest.”

When he attended Gallaudet, Gallien and fellow students protested the appointment of a hearing president to lead the university, which had never hired a deaf person for the top job.

This movement was joined by the college’s alumni, faculty and staff. After a week of protests, the newly hired president resigned and was replaced by I. King Jordan, who is deaf. The movement was known as “Deaf President Now”. Gallien added, “That’s where I started getting more involved in the need for deaf representation.”

He graduated from Gallaudet in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in Communications Studies and then continued his graduate studies at Lamar University in Beaumont.

During his college years, Gallien sought opportunities to teach sign language to hearing friends and people from organizations and the community.

According to him, he was very much enriched by those experiences, and he knew from early on he would always enjoy teaching hearing people ASL as he loves helping others.

In 2005, Gallien came to Houston to teach ASL at HCC. Gallien said that students who enroll in ASL have various reasons. Some may have a deaf family member, or they sign up to fulfill a foreign language requirement, and others pursue ASL in order to be an interpreter.

Through his commitment and care, Gallien has become an essential part of the college’s ASL program.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.