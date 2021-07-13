How Texas Poet Laureate 2022 discovers his interest in poetry

Wallace Chuck/Pexels

HOUSTON, TX — Lupe Mendez was appointed to be the Texas State Poet Laureate 2022 by the Texas Commission on the Arts, making him the only one of two poets from Galveston, Texas, to have ever been appointed to this position. The title of Texas Poet Laureate is the state’s highest accolade for excellence in the arts.

Mendez was a fan of Limericks, Edgar Allen Poe, Shel Silverstein and Mexican “corridos”, a popular narrative metrical tale and poetry that forms a ballad. He observed a structure and recognized it as an enthralling design that stayed with him.

Mendez’s ability to artfully brandish that design led to him being named Texas Poet Laureate 2022.

He wrote his first poem in seventh grade to impress a girl, and although the attempt didn’t go anywhere, he discovered that writing is fun. From then on, he cultivated his interest in writing and found his calling when he first got to the University of St. Thomas.

Mendez works as a teacher development specialist at Houston Independent School District (HISD). Born as a son of a formerly undocumented Mexican immigrant and a southern Tejana from San Benito in the Lower Rio Grande Valley, he grew up in modest surroundings. Beating the odds, he delivered the commencement speech at his graduation.

“I was a first-generation college graduate who took five and a half years to make it through. The theme for my speech was you’re going to fall, but this place helps you to get back up. I used my experience as a prime example. I said, ‘We’re not just students who go to class. We’re non-traditional and work jobs and commute, and this school understands us.’ I got a standing ovation when I quoted a line from a famous mariachi song, saying, ‘It’s not about getting there first, it’s about knowing how to get there at all,” Mendez recalled.

He went on to earn a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in creative writing from the University of Texas at El Paso. He formed “Tintero Projects”, where he worked with Latinx writers and other writers of color. Mendez authored a book titled “Why I Am Like Tequila”, which won the 2019 John A. Robertson Award for Best First Book of Poetry from the Texas Institute of Letters. He described his poetry provocatively as fitting a counter-narrative. “It fits the in-between space between what you think you see and what you haven’t heard a lot about.”

He then explained, “When I was a younger poet, I used to compartmentalize my life: Work, activism and poetry didn’t mix communities. Today, I am happy that this segmentation no longer exists. I am a better person for the intersections. This position allows me to better serve the literary community through curriculum design, curatorial practice and expanded community building.”

Currently, Mendez is working on a manuscript dealing with the significant historical account of the 1970 lop-sided Houston desegregation plan that provoked a three-year “huelga” (a Spanish for ‘strike’).

Get to know more about Mendez and his works at http://thepoetmendez.org/.

