Texas Children's Hospital successfully performs 100th two-port fetoscopic procedure

HOUSTON, TX — Texas Children’s Hospital proudly announced that it has successfully performed its 100th two-port fetoscopic procedure on June 30 at Texas Children’s Fetal Center.

The first successful two-port fetoscopic surgery for spina bifida in the world was performed back in 2014 by Drs. Michael Belfort, OB/GYN-in-Chief at Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women, and William Whitehead, a pediatric neurosurgeon at Texas Children’s, using a technique they developed for several years.

“Fetal surgery for spina bifida improves the baby’s chances of being able to walk and decreases the need for a shunt to drain fluid from the baby’s brain. Our procedure allows the mother the chance of a normal term delivery and reduces her risk of the type of complications that may be seen with the open uterus approach,” said Belfort, who is also a professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine.

They hope the outcome will inspire other physicians to use this technique to improve spina bifida care worldwide.

Initially, spina bifida appears when the neural tube of a baby fails to close during the first month of pregnancy. It is the most common spinal defect in the U.S. — affecting 1,500 to 2,000 babies born across the country each year.

Spina bifida can cause children to experience difficulty walking, have abnormal bladder or bowel function, and need complex care for hydrocephalus — a buildup of fluid in the brain which often requires a shunt to be placed from the brain to the abdominal cavity for drainage.

