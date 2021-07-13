Plastic drapes reduce hypothermia incidence in premature babies, study

Jimmy Conover/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — A University of Houston College of Nursing researcher, Huong “Kelle” Phan, found that plastic drape lowers the incidence of hypothermia in premature babies.

She reported that the traditional use of cloth blankets and towels during peripherally inserted central catheter or PICC placement might impede heat transfer from the facilitated heating mechanisms, multiplying the risk for neonatal hypothermia. Phan published this research in “Advances in Neonatal Care”.

Phan said, “The use of the plastic drape is a quality improvement to reduce the hypothermia rate in very low birth-weight (VLBW) neonates by replacing cloth blanket or towels with a plastic drape during PICC placement. A plastic drape shows promise in improving nursing practice by providing improved thermoregulation for premature neonates during PICC placement.”

A baby may experience cold stress when the premature baby’s body temperature drops below 36.5 degrees Celsius, which is a cause for concern. The advised temperature range for postnatal stabilization is between 36.5 and 37.5 degrees Celsius.

Phan’s research project included implementing plastic drapes over three months during 58 PICC procedures in a Level-3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). A pre and post-test was used to assess the impact of the intervention on hypothermia rates compared with a baseline cloth group and a concurrent cloth category.

“After the 3-month implementation period, the hypothermia rate for the intervention group was lower than that for the baseline cloth group (5.2 percent and 11.3 percent, respectively). Post-PICC hypothermia rates were significantly lower for the intervention group than for the concurrent cloth cohort,” explained Phan.

This evidence showed that plastic drapes reduced the hypothermia rate in the NICU for VLBW neonates during PICC placement compared with cloth blankets or towels.

Kathryn Tart, founding dean and Humana Endowed Dean’s Chair in Nursing, UH College of Nursing, stated, “Phan’s innovative nursing intervention of using the plastic drape during a PICC insertion helps some of our most vulnerable patients, those infants that must be treated in neonatal intensive care units.”

Phan recommended additional research to replicate findings with broader samples of PICC insertions, using a plastic drape in the operating room and other NICU procedures.

