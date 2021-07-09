EVolve Houston to host a 'Fleet Electrification in Texas' web seminar

Markus Winkler/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — EVolve Houston will host a web seminar called “Fleet Electrification in Texas: How Houston is Accelerating Fleet”, inviting two notable guest speakers to cover numerous related topics. The web seminar will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. CST.

EVolve Houston created a program to provide Fleet Electrification Advisory Consulting to five major local fleets, which include the City of Houston, Harris County and Fort Bend County. This webinar’s guest speakers are Chris George, Executive Director of EVolve Houston and Yann Kulp, Co-Founder of eIQ Mobility.

Throughout the joint presentation, George and Kulp will delve deeper into EVolve Houston's mandate, the fleet conversion goals of the City of Houston, then highlight what both have accomplished to date in the region. Both of the speakers will also discuss the fleet EV assessment process and crucial results of EV feasibility from studies with the City of Houston.

In conclusion, the discussion will cover numerous topics such as the percentage of “electrifiable” vehicles by category, costs (total cost of ownership), greenhouse gas emissions outcomes, optional depots, energy usage and load profiles, 5- and 10-year EV feasibility forecasts and more. The speakers will eventually highlight the implications for Houston, and the next steps that the fleets plan on executing.

Guest Speakers

The first speaker, Chris George is the Executive Director of EVolve Houston. George leads endeavors across fundraising, stakeholder and member engagement and organizational development.

Equipped with experience in developing and closing complex strategic partnerships in the mobility space, George bears deep industry knowledge working alongside automotive OEMs, consumer fleets, utilities, government agencies, dealer groups, startups and domestic and international governments. Years before entering EVolve Houston, George led strategic partnerships and initiated the automotive industry’s largest third-party applications program at Vinli, a connected vehicle and data intelligence company.

Prior to Vinli, he also led the creation of an international ecosystem of developers and entrepreneurs at the convergence of sustainability and software (Cleanweb) alongside Bill Weinl of Facebook and Sunil Paul of Sidecar, et al. George is also a Board Member at Houston Parks Board, and Advisory Board for Da Camera, Houston’s longest-running jazz and chamber music organization.

The second speaker, Yann Kulp, is a Co-Founder of eIQ Mobility. Kulp leads all customer engagement for eIQ Mobility, a recently-acquired NextEra Energy Resources company. He is the former Head of North America e-Mobility strategy for Schneider Electric and notable architect of their global strategy. At Schneider Electric, Kulp led an internal startup to develop an IoT smart thermostat business from 2012 to 2016.

He managed all marketing operations for the €1 billion controls business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa from 2009 to 2012. The company is based in the Schneider Electric Paris HQ. Prior to that, he had spent twelve years with Legrand in US and European product management & sales roles. He is a board member of the Automotive Fleet & Leasing Association and serves on the board of the Jackalope Theater Company, based in the Edgewater neighborhood for Chicago.

For those who are interested in joining the web seminar, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uh-energy-electric-vehicle-webinar-series-tickets-126320278353 to register. Further information and details are available at https://uh.edu/uh-energy/ev-webinar-series/.

