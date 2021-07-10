Up close with LSC-North Harris theatre professor John ‘Cash’ Carpenter

Alberto Bigoni/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — John ‘Cash’ Carpenter, a theatre professor in the Lone Star College-North Harris Drama Department, is able to exhibit his creativity through award-winning productions. From an early age, Carpenter looked for opportunities to follow his creative instincts. Those instincts pay off today for countless students he leads through the classroom and onto center stage.

Born in the small town of McLean, Texas, about seventy five miles from Amarillo, he was raised on a cattle ranch. Carpenter did not immediately realize his future in the theatre arts but his passions would emerge at an early age. Throughout his childhood, Carpenter was influenced by the TV specials he watched featuring magicians. It was a magic set from Fisher-Price that equipped the stage for his first performances.

Back then, the audience of his performance was only his grandmother. Carpenter was then cast as the lead in his school’s Christmas play in the third grade, evoking his interest in the creative arts.

“From there, I was hooked. I got more involved in the only two choices I had at that time for creative expression: theatre and band,” Carpenter explained.

He kept his creative side alive for years. Carpenter taught some courses in theatre while working on his master’s degree and realized he enjoyed passing on his knowledge to students. After graduating from University of New Orleans, Carpenter was thrilled to share what he had learned and started teaching at LSC-North Harris.

He said, “I have been so lucky to have such wonderful and passionate students in my program. The students show true dedication and passion for the theatre. I’m also fortunate to have strong support from the administration. They support the Drama Department and truly recognize the hard work that we put into our productions.”

The recognition also comes from outside of campus and Carpenter’s works have been recognized with countless awards including “Excellence in Directing and Production Design” from the American College Theatre Festival. The productions Carpenter leads can be very difficult, often describing them as great adventures.

“Admittedly, they are great adventures that can come with extremely tough challenges, but I love a great challenge,” explained Carpenter. In the past year, the pandemic has brought along new challenges to overcome and the curtains had to close on the department’s last production in February 2020.

Since then, Carpenter and his cast were able to do a virtual play of Sonnets for an Old Century. The focus now shifts to regrouping and continuing to push forward.

“The challenges that we have faced have been overwhelming, to say the least. The actors, crew, and staff are all eager to get back to the stage and let the lights shine again. The energy that an audience brings to the theatre with live actors on stage is meant to be experienced in person. We hope that soon we can bring the magic back to the stage,” said Carpenter.

He is seeking ways to tackle this unforeseen great challenge, but he knows that it’s just a matter of time before his students step back into the spotlight in front of a sold-out Performing Arts Theatre.

