New Landrum Middle School will be ready for the first day of school on August

HOUSTON, TX — The hustle-bustle of the new Landrum Middle School construction was apparent as the crews worked hard with their eyes fixated on August 16th, which will be the first day of school in Spring Branch Independent School District. Staff and students will return in a few weeks and will be ready to start the school days. They will witness the new look of the school that was done over the summer.

Classroom, library, office and athletic equipment that was packed up by the Landrum staff at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, was stored in the cafeteria while construction was completed on the new three-story school. Landrum Middle School is the first entirely new middle school built as part of the $898.4 million 2017 Bond, which was authorized by district voters by an eighty percentage point margin.

The brand new school was built at the back of the existing Landrum Middle School property at 2200 Ridgecrest. Meanwhile, the old school, which opened in 1956, was demolished in June. Equipment and crews were in full force, relentlessly working despite the July rain showers, to clear away the rubble and smooth out the area in order to make way for new parking lots and athletic fields.

Wayne Schaper, Jr., the Manager of Central Warehouse, Textbooks, Logistics and Auctions, and Diego Herrera from the Facilities Department were on hand to supervise and lend a hand with transferring crates to classrooms and offices. Both of them are looking forward to getting the school ready for students and staff.

Herrera said, “They will be amazed, like us, to walk into this nice new school. The library is nice. It looks like a college library.”

Named in honor of Spring Branch ISD’s first superintendent Dr. H.M. Landrum, the opening of the new Landrum is concurrent with celebrations planned during the district’s 75th anniversary in the upcoming school year. A grand opening ceremony for Landrum will be held in early September.

Take a peek at the new Landrum Middle School at https://springbranchisd.smugmug.com/Landrum-Middle-Jul-2021-update/.

