Super Investor Meeting with Jet Lending, LLC and Renters Warehouse to be held starting July 21

HOUSTON, TX — The Super Investor Meeting with Jet Lending, LLC and Renters Warehouse will be held every Wednesday from July 21 to November 17, from 5.00 - 10.30 p.m. at Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Freeway #A.

Visitors will have an opportunity to meet Eddie Gant and Rich Drake from Renters Warehouse, who will go over technical content while others network and build their team with all the vendors.

The technical content starts at 7 p.m. and will finish around 8:30 p.m. The doors open to visitors at 5 p.m. Free food and beer will be served from 6 p.m. Attendees are recommended to stay at the event until the end.

Visitors will also have free parking, free knowledge, and enough vendors to build their team. And, of course, no sales pitch, just straight-to-the-point business talks.

This event is free of charge. To secure the ticket, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/super-investor-meeting-with-jet-lending-llc-and-renters-warehouse-tickets-154247866521?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

For inquiries, please click the Contact section on the Eventbrite page.

Since 2008, the Super Investor Meeting has been the nation's largest, recurring investment real estate networking meeting in the U.S.

At least 800 to 1,000 people come to the event to network with the best investors and vendors to grow their team.

The organizer, Jet Lending, LLC, was formed on January 1, 2004. It has since become one of Texas's largest and most well-known asset-based lenders for investment real estate.

The organization provides free evaluations, education and consultations on how to grow investments in real estate for its clients.

By registering for the event, potential visitors consent to receive marketing and international phone calls and SMS messages—message and data rates may apply— from Jet Lending on the landline or mobile number they provide, even if they are on a federal or state do-not-call registry.

