HISD hires 400 custodians as district moves to in-house operations

Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels

HOUSTON, TX — As the district shifts from outsourced contract custodian services to fully in-house operations, Houston Independent School District is looking to fill more than four hundred custodial positions before reaching the end of the year. Over a quarter of the district’s 280 schools are currently served by contracted vendors.

This transition will transfer the seventy-nine outsourced campuses ­­to in-house service by December 1, 2021, in line with Texas Legislative Budget Board recommendations for improving operational efficiency. Facilities Operations and Fleet Services General Manager, Nicole Ware Barnett, who supervises custodial operations for the district said, “We are looking for dedicated, punctual, and dependable custodial service workers who understand the importance of safe operations.”

The Custodial Operations is the biggest department among the Facilities, Maintenance and Operations division. The unit’s duty is to ensure learning and work environments are safe, sanitary and comfortable for students, employees and visitors. They are also responsible for maintaining buildings in compliance with industry standards, monitoring and inspecting buildings, and staffing facilities properly so custodial needs can be addressed.

Facilities, Maintenance and Operations Officer, Alishia Jolivette, said, “Our goal is to make this transition to be as seamless as possible. We will continue to provide the best service possible to our schools.”

Earlier this month, campus leadership at the seventy-nine outsourced schools were informed. Representatives will perform on-hand reviews for the applications and also conduct onsite interviews. Applicants should note that they have to bring a valid driver’s license and social security card or their employment authorization card.

Every new custodial position will be twelve-month jobs, full-time and employees will be eligible for paid holidays, benefits and retirement plans. Those who are interested can apply online at http://HoustonISD.org/careers or in-person at the Business Operations Job Fair on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, 4400 W. 18th St.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.