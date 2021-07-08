Spring Branch ISD “Visioning for the Future” work obtains national award

Spring Branch Independent School District/Facebook

HOUSTON, TX — The National School Public Relations Association or NSPRA recently recognized the strategic planning and work of the Spring Branch Independent School District Community Engagement and Communications with a Golden Achievement Award for the leadership of the ‘Visioning for the Future’ committee.

The committee was composed of parents, community and staff members who were tasked with developing ‘The Vision’ of a T-2-4 Ready Graduate component of the district’s strategic plan. Throughout the 2020-2021 school year for several months, committee members collaborated to develop a set of Core Characteristics of a T-2-4 Ready Graduate.

T-2-4 Ready Graduate is Spring Branch Independent School District or SBISD’s goal of having all students graduate ready to achieve a technical certificate, military training, or a two-year or four-year college degree.

The district will base all future work across the next three or five years on ‘The Vision’ as a foundational element. Linda Buchman, Community Engagement and Communications Associate Superintendent, said, “Congratulations and special thanks to Melissa Wiland (Assistant Director of Creative Services) and Abby Walker (Coordinator of Strategic Partnerships and Volunteers) for outstanding leadership of this huge project and to everyone for your role in the work. Everyone played a part in this multi-month project. A true team effort!”

Buchman also added, “Thanks to all for your Collective Greatness.”

The Golden Achievement Award recognizes exemplary work in all aspects of school such as public relations, communication, marketing and engagement. This year, NSPRA received entries from all over the country and chose eighty four winners.

The Spring Branch Independent School District Communications team also obtained the NSPRA recognitions namely Award of Merit for the Top Ten digital news publication, Award of Excellence for pre-K marketing print materials, Award of Merit for pre-K marketing video.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.