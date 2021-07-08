Spring Branch ISD assistant principal to coach Team USA in 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Bryan Turner/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Spring Branch ISD assistant principal will coach Team USA in Tokyo, July 23 for the Olympic Summer Games, where the best athletes from around the world will gather and compete to grab the medals.

Megan Watson, an assistant principal for sixth grade at Spring Branch Middle School in Houston will be fulfilling her dream as she will serve as the Olympic Women’s Distance Coach for Team USA Track and Field.

“This is an exciting time for Team USA Track and Field and I feel so blessed to be a part in serving our U.S. athletes, coaches and parents as a part of USA Track and Field as an Olympic Coach,” Watson said. “Growing up watching the summer Olympics on TV grew my passion for track and field. Getting to watch the likes of Carl Lewis, Leroy Burrell, Flo Jo, Jackie Joyner-Kersee was both awe-inspiring and motivational.”

She admitted that she wasn’t blessed with world-class athletic ability, but she knew she wanted to be a coach. Watson grew up in Hesston, Kansas, which she describes as a teeny tiny town outside of Wichita. In Hesston, she was a four-sport athlete in high school. She added that she went to Baylor University because she had read Grant Teaff’s book, “I Believe” as a freshman in high school and just knew that is where she was supposed to go to college.

At Baylor University, Watson ran track for Coach Clyde Hart, who has coached nine Olympic athletes, yielding thirteen gold medals. “He had a profound effect on my desire to be a coach,” Watson claimed. Watson has also served as a head high school coach and head middle school coach in the Houston area. She said, “One of my greatest joys is watching a student athlete find and develop their potential through their involvement with track and field and their teammates.”

When she was asked to jot down a lifelong dream a couple of years ago, Watson said she dared to write “Track and Field Olympic Coach”. She added, “That dream was never spoken or shared with anyone, but it did guide and drive my desire to learn and grow as a coach. This opportunity to be the Women’s Olympic Distance Coach is the fulfilment of a lifelong dream, but it is a greater testimony to those who have taken the time to share their knowledge with me, guide me, and believe in me throughout my career.”

She claimed that it is a blessing and privilege to serve the Olympic athletes and Team USA in Tokyo as the Women’s Distance Coach.

