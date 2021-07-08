Houston Startup Showcase on July 28

Chris Montgomery/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Houston Startup Showcase will be held on Wednesday, July 28, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CDT.

This event is a year-long series of monthly pitch competitions and results in a final winner to close the series in November.

Participants will hear a select group of local tech startups pitch their company, share their current status and tell where they're headed next.

Also known as Demo Day, this event will enable developing companies to receive feedback from subject matter experts and showcase their successes so far.

Companies are encouraged to apply online to pitch. And presenting companies will be announced later.

The agenda of the event is as follows:

Welcome & Introduction

Pitches

Judge Deliberation

Closing Remarks

Pitch Format:

4 Minute Pitch and Slide Presentation

Judge Feedback

This event is suitable for serial entrepreneurs or just looking to get more involved in the startup community.

This event is free of charge. Those who wish to join can apply by clicking the following link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScwrocwU4Omm_6yJZMgT7l61jXe34Rr0OM1p9OISuE_E7vNqA/viewform

For those interested in being a judge at the next Houston Startup Showcase, please visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc5Zs8Xs1BaUABaxIpamtW1F_hxGUHkXjJPMYMg6hXyYxTu9g/viewform?usp=sf_link.

This event will be hosted online by The Ion Online.

The Ion aims to anchor, activate, and accelerate the innovation ecosystem through partnerships, pathways, and programs that create opportunities to advance and sustain resilient economic growth in Houston.

The Ion partners with reputable global companies: Chevron, Baker Botts and Microsoft are the founding partners of the organizer, and Intel, Maersk Drilling and BP are its affiliate partners.

For inquiries, please contact the organizer via email at events@ionhouston.com.

