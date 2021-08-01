These Are 5 Things You Absolutely Need To Be Saving Money For

Jack Otis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bjZGv_0bDkpa9K00
Photo by Omid Armin on Unsplash

You know you should be saving money… but when you stop to think about it, you start wondering, what on earth is it that you’re saving money for? After all, isn’t it better to enjoy your money now? You can’t take it with you (as you hear people say all the time).

Sure, you should be enjoying your money, but enjoying money doesn’t mean spending it all. It means spending what you can afford, while saving for things that need to be saved for.

Anytime I hear someone say, ‘I don’t have enough money saved for that’ or ‘I didn’t save for it at all’ I cringe a little. Because so many people live in a reactive way – that is they react to the events that happen as they come up, instead of planning ahead.

When you plan ahead, especially financially, you have the freedom to actually enjoy your money in the present because you know the future is taken care of. It honestly makes a big difference and it is one of our biggest focus points of goal-based budgeting – working out what it is you want in your future and how to make it financially happen.

But if you haven’t started saving yet, that’s okay! The best time to start is right now. So to get you going, here are some things you should be saving money for. You can set up separate accounts, put a little towards each or work out whatever method works for you, as long as you are saving for them.

1 – Emergencies

It goes without saying (but I guess I really do have to say it) that you should have an emergency account that is specifically for emergencies. And no, the last minute tickets to the concert you’ve been dying to see do not constitute an emergency.

These are the funds you have available if your car breaks down, or if you have a medical emergency, or if you have to fly to your parent’s town because someone is unwell and you need to get there fast.

As a general rule, you should have at least $1000 in the account to start and then start building this up to cover approx 6 months worth of expenses. It’s good to start with $1000 because that will get you out of most situations and cover most copay or excess amounts on your insurances. If you have higher co-pay or higher excess then make sure you have enough in your emergency account to cover it.

Many people forgo an emergency account, thinking they need to put their money towards paying off debt first, but having an emergency account is your number one priority before paying off debt.

2 – Paying Off Debt

Speaking of paying off debt, this is something you absolutely must be saving for. Now, while it doesn’t exactly fall under the ‘saving’ category, and is more of a ‘paying back money you’ve used from someone else’, there’s a reason I put it in this post.

When it comes to paying off your debt, if you are only making the minimum repayments, then you are falling behind. That is because it will be costing you a small fortune to pay only the minimum repayments – especially on your credit card.

Whether it’s $5 or $50 more, always, always pay above the minimum repayment.

Take some time to work out when you want your debts paid off by and work out how much extra you’d need to add to your payments to make it happen – you can then make this your new ‘minimum repayment’ and know that in doing so, you’re working towards reaching your financial goals.

3 – Retirement

Here in Australia, we have mandatory Superannuation contributions (retirement, or our version of a 401(k). If you earn over a certain amount, your employer is required to pay money into your retirement account and there were even points where the government would match your contribution dollar for dollar. Because of this, saving for retirement was never something I had thought much about as I knew it was always happening.

But, not everyone has this luxury. Which is why you should always make sure you’re saving for retirement, in whatever way makes sense for you. Sometimes you might be able to save more, other times you might not be able to contribute as much.

For us, we have chosen to stick to our minimum mandatory contributions as we can’t access our Superannuation until we reach a certain age – but we want to retire before then. Therefore we need to create other ways to ensure we have wealth for our retirement.

This is a great topic to discuss with a financial advisor and work out what is right for you.

4 – Christmas/Birthdays

I always find it odd that people treat Christmas and Birthdays like they sneak up on you and surprise you. They are at the same time every single year – what happens is that people fail to plan for them.

There is absolutely no reason why you can’t start saving for Christmas on December 26th… in fact, I highly, highly recommend having a specific Christmas and Birthdays savings account because this way you’ll never have to worry about them ‘sneaking up’ on you and you won’t have to worry about going overboard and spending too much.

It’s kind of sad that we feel the need to go into debt for Christmas and Birthday presents – and putting gifts on credit cards is going into debt for them. No judgement here – I’ve done it too. But for what purpose? So my son could have the latest gadget? That’s crazy!

Now we just save for Christmas and Birthdays. We budget what we want to spend, then divide it by the number of pay cycles in a year so we know exactly how much we need to put away from each pay.

5 – Your Financial Goals

There’s no point in me saying that you should be saving for a home, or a holiday if these aren’t your financial goals. So instead, you should set your financial goal and then make sure you are saving to reach it.

We all need to have financial goals, something we are working towards and wanting to achieve. This keeps us motivated and on track, but it also gives us a scope for how we handle our money and how we want to live our financial lives.

Your financial goals matter – and chances are you have them already, you just haven’t put them in words or haven’t created a plan for how you can achieve them. You need to make sure you are saving for your financial goals so you can make them a reality.

We all have different things we should be saving money for, but these 5 things cover off what everyone should be putting money aside for, regardless of how much they earn or how much they put aside.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_0a9ec804895721d64eb50044bd888352.blob

Jack is a freelance writer and editor who loves to inspire others with his words and also share interesting stories to the world.

New York City, NY
1129 followers
Loading

More from Jack Otis

7 Ways To Make an Extra $1000 This Month

You know those months when the budget is pretty tight, or when you’ve been longing after that awesome pair of something you've wanted for a while?. An extra $1000 could really go a long way to making that happen for you. But if your job is one where there’s no opportunity for overtime and you’re set in your wage, or if you don’t have a job and income is limited, making that extra money can be a difficult thing to do.Read full story

10 Signs To Know If You Are In A Healthy Relationship

Sometimes, it’s easier to spot an unhealthy relationship than a healthy one. Many people find themselves in less than ideal situations, either because they don’t know what a healthy relationship looks like or because they feel trapped once they realize it’s toxic.Read full story

11 Financial Habits You Can Start Today And Change Your Life Forever

Controlling your finances isn’t something that we just know how to do. It’s a skill that we need to learn, and a habit that we need to implement. Creating these financial habits that you can include in your day to day activities will help you keep control of your finances and will help you achieve more financial freedom and you thought possible.Read full story

9 Billionaires Who Lost All Their Fortunes and Went Bankrupt

A billion dollars is such a ridiculous amount of money that our tiny brains can't really comprehend just how much money it is. It's hard to imagine how people become billionaires, but even stranger is how some billionaires lose it all. Below are 9 billionaires who lost all of their entire fortunes.Read full story

10 Things You Can do to boost your Ability to Save Money

The ever-increasing standards of living have made saving money even more difficult than it was 10 years ago. Saving money does sound like a pipe dream for most people who are surviving paycheck to paycheck. But the good news is, it’s not impossible.Read full story

9 Famous and Talented People Born in Seattle, Washington

Seattle is known as the headquarters of the ecommerce behemoth Amazon. But what about its talents? Seattle surely has a huge impact in shaping the culture of the United States and the world, with many famous people calling this city home. Below are ten famous people who were born in Seattle.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

How New Orleans Got the Nickname "Big Easy"

New Orleans is a vibrant city that go by many names — NOLA, Crescent city, N’Awlins and popularly as The Big Easy. Today, we are going to look at the origin of the famous nickname “The Big Easy”. The origins of the nickname "The Big Easy" is quite as colorful as the city itself.Read full story
1 comments
Kentucky State

Ten Famous People That Where Born In Kentucky

Known for horse racing and bourbon and, off course, the Kentucky Fried Chicken, this state has produced a lot of iconic talents. From the Abraham Lincoln to boxing icon Mohammed Ali and Hollywood A-listers, Kentucky is a force to reckon with, Below are 10 famous people born in Kentucky.Read full story
9 comments
Oklahoma State

15 Famous People Who Come From Oklahoma

Known as the Sooner state, Oklahoma is a force to be reckoned with among US states. Well known for its college football team 'The Sooners' and an NBA team, Oklahoma has proven that they produce talents. But its not limited only to sports.Read full story
3 comments

Mayweather and Logan Paul Make Millions of Dollars as Fight Ends in Boos

We are truly living in a different time and age. The gatekeepers are out. All you need nowadays is to become famous and you can leverage that fame into riches. We just witnessed that tonight with the bout between undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul. The fight lasted eight rounds and weirdly, there weren’t any judges to decide. That means there was no clear winner (although it was clear that Mayweather was kidding around the ring).Read full story

6 Crazy Street Names Near Washington DC That Will Leave Any Visitor Baffled

If you’re visiting or moving to DC for the first time, there’s a chance you will find some streets that have very interesting names. If you’re Washingtonian, it shouldn’t be anything new. But for the rest of us, here are some crazy DC street names and how they came about.Read full story

10 Famous People Who Come From Orlando, Florida

Orlando is a beautiful city. It is one of the most visited US cities with over 75 million visitors per year. Though being famous mainly because of the Walt Disney World resort, Orlando has so much to offer in terms of talent.Read full story

3 Tips to Help Shy Guys Become More Confident in Their Relationships

When it comes to dating, it gets really difficult for shy guys. Shy or introverted guys always lurk in the shadows afraid of attention. They may meet their dream girl but lack the courage to approach her and talk to her.Read full story
New York City, NY

How Chicago Got the Nickname "The Windy City"

On a particularly blustery February South Side day, it is easy to understand why the city of Chicago has the nickname of the “Windy City.” After all, it has one of the roughest winters of all major American cities, and it does get pretty regular gusts.Read full story
New York City, NY

25 Interesting/Fun Facts about New York City

New York CityPhoto by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash. It's world-famous. In movies, in books, on clothing, and just about everything else you can imagine, New York City is definitely the most famous city in the world. And being the melting pot of all cultures means New York also has a lot of interesting/weird things you might want to know about.Read full story
New York City, NY

How New York City Got the Nickname "The Big Apple"

New York City goes by many nicknames such as "the city that never sleeps" "the great American melting pot" "Gotham" and most popularly "the big apple." But why is New York called the big apple instead of the big pigeon considering there are more pigeons in New York than apple trees?Read full story

The Best Way to Create Passive Income that can Become Your Fulltime Income

Mariah Carey recorded “All I want for Christmas is You” in 1994. That song has been making her money for 25+ years. So far, Mariah Carey has made over $60 million dollars from that one song, and every year, she makes around $500,000 from the same song. Talk about passive income!!Read full story

How One Photograph Helped Change the Course of History in America

The man depicted in the above photograph was an escaped slave named Gordon who was popularly known as Whipped Peter. He fled from a Louisiana plantation in March 1863 to a Union encampment in Baton Rouge where he gained his freedom. The picture above depicts the torture and abuse inflicted on enslaved African Americans by their slave owners.Read full story
1010 comments

Why You Need to Have Multiple Streams of Income

MoneyPhoto by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@sharonmccutcheon?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm. If you’re like most people you have a job from which you earn an income and use it to pay your bills, mortgage, car payments, food, etc. And it's definitely a good thing. The world needs workers to produce the goods and services that we all need and use every day.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy