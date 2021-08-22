A New Taproom To Check Out On The South Hill in Spokane

Photo by Josh Olalde on Unsplash

Anyone searching for excellent and refreshing beer can find it in Spokane. There are breweries that create tiny quantities of sweet fruit beer and breweries that specialize in hop-forward IPAs. We have seen breweries that are very traditional and others that are trying new organic beers.

While some breweries have been operating for decades, others are very new to the craft beer scene.

Today, we are looking at a brewery that is taking beer brewing to a new level with a focus on science and art when it comes to beer. In today's post, we'll spotlight one of these fantastic establishments, along with their location, beer, and hours of operation, so you can find your new favorite craft beer spot.

Bottle Bay Brewing Co.

They describe their beer and brewery well from their website:

Icons & adventurers, myths & and the majestic. The history of the region is a colorful narrative and an inspiration at Bottle Bay Brewing Co. We all pay homage in our own way by passing on the stories that make the Northwest great. Told around the campfire or bellied-up to the bar they're always paired best with good beer and good friends. Tall tales or true stories, legendary or ordinary... we'll pour you one and you can tell us yours.

I love the way they set the table with what to expect from the beer and their brewery. Everything they do from beer to taproom has a story behind it and gives a great feel to go with their great-tasting beer. This is why you should check them out as soon as possible.

Here are a few more details on Bottle Bay Brewing Co:

Location

Bottle Bay Brewing Co is located near the corner of Grand Avenue and 29th street on the South Hill in Spokane. They are hidden away behind the 76 Station in the buildings behind. While it's not right at the corner, you will find it and it will be worth the adventure.

Hours of Operation

Their hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm. This works great to be able to stop in for a beer any day of the week in the afternoon or evening with friends.

What Others Are Saying

Highly recommend the Hopfire IPA! It's super good. Nice place with nice bartenders! Thank you! - Kayla from Spokane, (Yelp)

We just stopped in to sample some beer, as we didn't have much time, but we liked what we saw. Cozy tasting room with friendly service. The cabin/dive bar feel is a nice touch. We found all the beer drinkable, and we both found a couple that we really liked. If we didn't live so far out, this could easily be a place to go to regularly. - Larry from Newman Lake (Yelp)

Nice neighborhood beer store. Excellent IPA. Very friendly and welcoming. Will definitely return. - Will from Spokane (Yelp)

Final Thoughts

This business stands out for its outstanding brewing range as well as its friendly atmosphere. The service is also outstanding, elevating the experience of visiting a brewery, pub, or bar to a higher level.

It gives me a lot of pleasure to serve such unique and delightful craft beer to anyone that comes in for a drink. If you swing by this wonderful and gorgeous brewery in Spokane for a beer, you will not be disappointed. Make plans to get out and have a drink this weekend!

Please Drink Responsibly

Whenever consuming alcohol please drink responsibly. I do not condone or encourage the overconsumption of alcohol and this article is informational only. Please have a plan on how you will travel to and from any of these great establishments as we do not encourage drinking and driving. I do not accept liability for any loss, damage, or inconvenience that occurs as a result of the use of this article or your reliance upon its content.

