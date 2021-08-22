Snow Eater Brewing Company Is A Great New Place To Check Out!

Photo by Nick Hillier on Unsplash

There are more than 31 breweries in Spokane. Did you realize that? I didn't know either. In actuality, these 31 establishments have sprung up in Spokane and the surrounding region during the previous ten years to provide outstanding beer, changing the drinking and dining environment.

Each brewery adds a unique flavor and experience that indicates something about their culture and perspective of how beer should taste. Most importantly, each of these establishments is cultivating a strong craft beer community in Spokane, which is improving the ale scene.

Today, I want to share one new place that serves up great beer and food that is found out in Liberty Lake!

Snow Eater Brewing Company

Snow Eater Brewing Company is a brand-new brewery in town that serves up delicious craft beer and cuisine. They have a pleasant and friendly outside patio with two gas fire pits to keep you warm, as well as a lovely Pacific Northwest-themed taproom. The staff is wonderful, and they are dog and family-friendly.

With all the different breweries in the area, not all of them are family-friendly, that's why this place is a great one to check out this weekend with the kids. And, the great thing is they have food to eat as well. This is a great place to check out very soon, and here are some more details for you:

Location

Snow Eater Brewing Company is located on McKinzie Lane in Liberty Lake, Washington. It kind of tucked back out of the way on the north side of Appleway Avenue. This lends to it being a great place to hide away and have a beer and a meal.

Hours of Operation

Their hours of operation are Tuesday through Thursday from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Friday through Saturday from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and Sunday from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm. They are closed on Monday. This means you can stop in at any afternoon or dinner for a beer.

Menu

They have a minimal menu, but everything on it can be a family favorite. There is nothing out of the ordinary for a simple American pub menu. Nevertheless, you are here for the beer and maybe something to eat to enjoy the beer a little more.

What Others Are Saying

Great Beer, Great Food! I had the Cubano Panini and I gotta say, it may be THE best, if not one of the best Cubanos I have had in the greater Spokane area. Be sure to ask for a side of Beer Cheese sauce to dip it in! Their Sunrise Park is a solid New England Hazy. Fresh, Juicy, and full of hops! Well done Snow Eater!!! - Trevor from Liberty Lake (Yelp)

A new brewery, live music. Beautiful new spot for a brew. Super friendly staff. Purse hooks, USB charger outlets for the guests. A small assortment of games. - Elizabeth from Newman Lake (Yelp)

Amazing beer, delicious food, great service! All you could ask for. Owners were working today and they were fun to chat with. The beer was delicious and the pretzel and bratwurst were sooo good! The hubby and I have found our new watering hole. - Jessica from Spokane (Yelp)

Final Thoughts

This is one of those locations where travelers and residents alike like coming to drink beer, eat food, and socialize. The ambiance is pleasant, and the service is much more so.

They genuinely live up to their tale and offer a positive atmosphere to Spokane's craft brewing industry.

Make plans to visit now, this weekend, or soon to sample everything this establishment has to offer. You won't be sorry, and you could discover a new local favorite.

Please Drink Responsibly

Whenever consuming alcohol please drink responsibly. I do not condone or encourage the overconsumption of alcohol and this article is informational only. Please have a plan on how you will travel to and from any of these great establishments as we do not encourage drinking and driving. I do not accept liability for any loss, damage, or inconvenience that occurs as a result of the use of this article or your reliance upon its content.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.