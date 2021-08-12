Spread the Love at This Great Brewery in Spokane

Photo by Nikola Jovanovic on Unsplash

Craft brewers receive a lot of attention and admiration from beer enthusiasts, and for good reason. In the Pacific Northwest, they are quite popular. In Spokane, there are now over 31 excellent breweries.

However, it's easy to forget that excellent craft beer can be found right in our own backyards at the local brewery, among all the excitement and adulation for our favorite brewers.

In Spokane, there are only a few of them. There are a plethora of them. And now, we're going to tell you about one of these local hotspots that you should definitely check out on your next outing!

For the Love of God Brewing

This place just draws you in from the moment you see it from the street to draining the last drop of one of their spectacular brews. The brewery storefront reflects the goals of the husband and wife duo who own and operate the place. Most of all, it reflects this statement from their website:

A community-based brewery with a passion for people and relationships providing Spokane with a modern take on brewing, focusing on quality and taste.

Everything in the taproom was designed and created by them, including the light fixtures, furnishings, tap and flight handles, and even the odd texture on the wall. The emphasis and efforts are on customer service and product quality.

They desire to help people, as well as to drink beer and eat good cuisine. Their fruited pastry sour ales, our hazy, luscious New England IPA, and, of course, the pastry stouts are their most well-known beers. Here are some more details:

Location

They are located in northwest Spokane off of Northwest Boulevard near Audobon Park. You won't miss their storefront as it is so memorable to me that you will know you have arrived at the right place. No matter how hard it might be to find parking.

Hours of Operation

While they are closed on Mondays, they are open Sundays and Tuesday through Thursday from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Friday from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and Saturday from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Make sure you double-check their hours before you head over to the brewery.

What Others Are Saying

The best sour beers in Spokane! A beautiful space and delicious non-bar food. The stuffed mushrooms are delicious and the charcuterie platter is one that others should copy. Go here and support a family-owned local business. - Elizabeth from Newman Lake (Yelp)

The atmosphere here is perfect! We come here to drink flights and play Settlers of Catan and I love this place. The BEST selection of sour beers I've seen, with such fun options! In addition to sours, they always have incredible IPAs on tap. Can't comment on food except the jalapeño artichoke dip (delish), but for beer this is probably my favorite brewery! - Kayla from Spokane (Yelp)

This place is fantastic. Great unique beers with a ton of flavor that are just really easy to drink. Their food selection is delicious and also vegetarian-friendly (meaning there's actually a couple of options, unlike a lot of places) HIGHLY recommend trying this place out. - Rana from Spokane (Yelp)

Final Thoughts

This is one of those locations where travelers and residents alike like coming to drink beer, eat food, and socialize. The ambiance is pleasant, and the service is much more so. They genuinely live up to their tale and offer a positive atmosphere to Spokane's craft brewing industry.

Make plans to visit now, this weekend, or soon to sample everything this establishment has to offer. You won't be sorry, and you could discover a new local favorite.

Please Drink Responsibly

Whenever consuming alcohol please drink responsibly. I do not condone or encourage the overconsumption of alcohol and this article is informational only. Please have a plan on how you will travel to and from any of these great establishments as we do not encourage drinking and driving. I do not accept liability for any loss, damage, or inconvenience that occurs as a result of the use of this article or your reliance upon its content.

