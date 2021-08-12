This Is One Of The Coolest Taprooms In Town

Photo by Meritt Thomas on Unsplash

It's no secret that the craft beer scene in Spokane is flourishing. Many Spokane brewers employ locally obtained ingredients in their brews and enjoy sharing their love of beer with locals and visitors alike.

In terms of beer variety, taproom or brewery design and environment, and the degree of service and attention they take in making excellent craft beer, each brewery have something unique to offer.

It's no surprise that a growing number of breweries are springing up in our region, changing the landscape of drinking and dining in Spokane and across the state.

The Steel Barrel Taproom

Steel Barrel Taproom is a beer and cocktail pub featuring in-house meals inspired by street food. They have an adjoining incubator brewery and collaborate with other brewers and beer bars to offer one of Spokane's best craft and local beer selections.

The Steel Barrel has 30 beers on tap from around the Pacific Northwest. The Steel Barrel is unique in that it fosters up-and-coming brewers with a space to help bridge the gap between home-brewer and the next big thing. In addition to a full list of select beers, cocktails, and food,

Here is a little more information about The Steel Barrel Taproom:

Location

The Steel Barrel Taproom is located just around the corner from Whistle Punk Brewing on Madison between Railroad Alley and Second avenue. It will be downtown parking so be ready to pay for the meters, but it shouldn't be hard to find a spot.

Hours of Operation

They are open Wednesday through Saturday from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm. This makes it an easy drop-in after work or late into the evening with friends. It's a perfect place to stop for a drink and a very straightforward time frame.

What Others Are Saying

Affordable, tasty beer! Fun games to play from a shuffleboard table to mancala. Comfortable seating and friendly staff. Definitely will be returning in the future! - Sierra from Federal Way (Yelp)

Amazing service and excellent selection of microbrews, with a few ciders, wines, and mixed drinks. Great ambiance and music too! - Jennifer from Prosser (Yelp)

This is my second time here, and it is becoming my favorite place to hang out and relax in Spokane. Great atmosphere, great service, excellent beer selection, and most importantly, unreal ceviche. Had the tuna/avocado this time, the balance of flavors was perfect! Octopus last time, which was delicious. I will definitely work my way through the simple, but the varietal menu. - Greg from Olympia (Yelp)

Final Thoughts

This establishment distinguishes out for its exceptional brewing selection as well as the welcoming ambiance it provides. The service is also excellent, which elevates a brewery, pub, or bar to a higher level of enjoyment.

There's a lot of pride in providing such unique and enjoyable craft beer with folks that come in for a drink.

You will not be disappointed if you stop by and have a drink at this excellent and lovely brewery in Spokane. This weekend, make sure to get out and enjoy a drink!

Please Drink Responsibly

Whenever consuming alcohol please drink responsibly. I do not condone or encourage the overconsumption of alcohol and this article is informational only. Please have a plan on how you will travel to and from any of these great establishments as we do not encourage drinking and driving. I do not accept liability for any loss, damage, or inconvenience that occurs as a result of the use of this article or your reliance upon its content.

