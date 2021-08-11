Why You Should Go Have A Beer At The Grain Shed

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Along the Inland Northwest Ale Trail, Spokane is home to 31 distinct breweries.

Neither did I. In reality, during the last 10 years, these 31 venues have been springing up to serve great beer that is altering the drinking and dining landscape in Spokane and the surrounding area.

Each brewery contributes a distinct flavor and experience that reveals something about their culture and perception of what beer should taste like. Most importantly, each of these places is cultivating an excellent craft beer community that is elevating the ale experience in Spokane.

Today we'll highlight one of these fantastic breweries that you should visit on your next vacation!

The Grain Shed

Before now, I didn't really know much about The Grain Shed other than the fact that it was a bakery. Turns out, it's more than a bakery. Heck, it's more than a brewery too. This place desires to transform the community around it and do so through food and drink. I love this statement on their website:

"The grain grown on this land was once the lifeblood of our community. We’re a brewery & bakery bringing neighbors together to break bread, drink beer, and rebuild what we’ve lost."

I love The Grain Shed's mission is to create a thriving food system, connected community, and creating bread, brews, and meals created from farmed regional ingredients. They use locally grown, stone-milled flour in their bread, which is organically leavened and cooked in a wood fire oven. And, their beers are also made using locally produced ingredients!

Okay, so you know I am sold out on how they make things here, lets look at a few more details:

Location

They are located on Newark Avenue, just north of the Perry District. That is really just a corner shop in a neighborhood. Parking is space, but it is easy to find a quick spot in the neighborhood and walk up to the store.

Hours of Operation

The Grain Shed is open Monday and Wednesday from 7:30 am to 7:00 pm. Tuesday they are closed. And Thursday through Sunday from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm. Day drinking, a bit of bread, or just a quick stop on the way home from the store or work.

Menu

Their beer menu is extensive from their on draft selections to their canned selections as well. They also have a variety of baked items found here. Lastly, they do a Saturday Dinner which is specialty food items that change week to week.

What Others Are Saying

One of my favorite local spots of all time! Grain Shed offers amazing bread, sweet baked goods, rotating selection of deli foods, daily specials and of course wonderful brews. If you appreciate the beer-making process and importance of the grains, you'll love these beers that make those local and high-quality ingredients the star. I'm never disappointed here, and the staff is always so happy to take the time to talk about their breads and beers. 100% recommend!!! - Bethany from Spokane (Yelp)

Everything here is great. The bread, pastries, beer, even salads and sides. We just tried their Monday pizza night (currently only available to go) and agreed that it's some of the best pizza in Spokane! Carlie from Spokane (Yelp)

Final Thoughts

This is one of those locations where travelers and residents alike like coming to drink beer, eat great food. They are an interesting place to be a brewery/bakery. In fact, I'd grab a loaf of bread and a couple of beers and you should be all set!

Make plans to visit now, this week, or soon to sample everything this establishment has to offer. You won't be sorry, and you could discover a new local favorite.

Please Drink Responsibly

Whenever consuming alcohol please drink responsibly. I do not condone or encourage the overconsumption of alcohol and this article is informational only. Please have a plan on how you will travel to and from any of these great establishments as we do not encourage drinking and driving. I do not accept liability for any loss, damage, or inconvenience that occurs as a result of the use of this article or your reliance upon its content.

