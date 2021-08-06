Spokane, WA

Stop In At Iron Goat Brewing in Spokane This Weekend

J.R. Heimbigner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQksB_0bJj4FEC00
Photo by Elevate on Unsplash
In Spokane, anyone looking for delicious and refreshing beer will discover that this city offers it all.

Breweries that specialize in hop-forward IPAs and breweries that make small batches of sweet fruit beer exist. Some breweries have been around for decades, while others are very new to the craft beer market.

With over 31 amazing breweries and counting, Spokane can provide a local ale that will easily become your favorite. Along with these different locations and ales, you will begin to see the Inland Northwest as a new hub for craft beer.

In today's article, we are going to highlight one of these great places, their location, beer, and hours of operation so you can find your next favorite place to drink craft beer.

Iron Goat Brewing

Iron Goat Brewing began at a neighborhood pub in Spokane, Washington, with two people. What began as a shared passion for motorbikes, ceramic horses, and home brewing has grown into a full-fledged brewery and taproom featuring a changing assortment of beers, sours, and bearded guys.

Due to high demand, Iron Goat Brewing relocated to a historic building on the west side of downtown Spokane that formerly functioned as a mechanics school. They constructed a larger bar and outfitted the new, larger taproom with recycled materials found on-site.

Iron Goat Brewing produces a diverse range of award-winning beers, including Northwest IPAs, Stouts, Belgians, sours, barrel-aged, and mixed fermentation brews. There are over 20 different beers on tap, as well as a wonderful range of local wine and cider.

Here are some more details on Iron Goat Brewing:

Location

Iron Goat Brewing is located at the corner of Cedar Street and east 2nd avenue in downtown Spokane. Their building is a cool old brick building that used to be a mechanics shop. The space is really neat and easy to get to when you find it downtown.

Hours of Operation

They are open seven days a week from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm. This makes them a great place to stop in for lunch, a quick snack and beer in the afternoon, or a place to stop and grab a few brews with friends after work.

Menu

They provide a range of pizzas, sandwiches, house-made sausages, hand-made pasta, and vegetarian bowls, all of which are created from scratch with the same creativity and attention as the beer. You can find out more about their menu here.

What Others Are Saying

A refreshing beer, great service, tasty pizza, and a cool side patio to chill on. All the things I want for craft beer drinkin'. - Nicole from Spokane, Yelp
First time here and we had a great experience! Our fig & blue cheese pizza was delicious. Bright interior from all the windows. A little loud, but it was busy. The staff was super sweet and friendly! Would definitely go back. - Lisa from Spokane, Yelp
Solid food and beer. Great place to visit in town. I got a flight here and it was pretty good. - Jake Redmon, Oregon, Yelp

Final Thoughts

This is one of those places where visitors to Spokane and locals love to come, drink beer, eat food, and hang out with friends. The atmosphere is great and the service is even better.

They truly live up to their story and bring a great vibe to the craft brewing scene in Spokane, Washington.

Make sure you stop in today, this weekend, or sometime soon to try out everything that this place has to offer. You won't regret it and you just might find a new local favorite.

Please Drink Responsibly

Whenever consuming alcohol please drink responsibly. I do not condone or encourage the overconsumption of alcohol and this article is informational only. Please have a plan on how you will travel to and from any of these great establishments as we do not encourage drinking and driving. I do not accept liability for any loss, damage, or inconvenience that occurs as a result of the use of this article or your reliance upon its content.

