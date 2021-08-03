You Will Taste Beer You Have Never Tasted Anywhere At This Brewery In Spokane

Photo by BENCE BOROS on Unsplash

Did you know Spokane is home to 31 different breweries along the Inland Northwest Ale Trail?

I didn't either. In fact, these 31 locations have been popping up over the last ten years to provide amazing beer that is changing the drinking and dining environment of Spokane and the rest of the area.

Each brewery brings a unique flavor and experience that tells us something about their culture and belief of how beer should taste. Most of all, each one of these establishments is creating a culture of amazing craft beer that is leveling up the ale experience here in Spokane.

Today, we are going to feature one of these great breweries that Spokane has to offer, and hopefully, it will give you a new option for your next trip out!

Mountain Lakes Brewing Company

Mountain Lakes Brewing Company boasts something not many breweries throw around these days. They say that they have the beer you have never tasted before and believe it or not, they follow through on their promise.

This brewery has been sweeping Spokane with seasonal offerings like the Maple Bar Cream Ale, Peanut Butter Jelly Sandwich Amber Ale, and Jalapeno-Lime-Cucumber Blonde. They've won accolades such as the 2018 Inlander Best New Brewery and the 2019 Inland NW Craft Beer Festival Winner.

What's more is their mission statement for beer and how they can relate to the Inland Northwest:

The Inland Northwest is home to more than 50 mountain lakes that surround our beautiful city. Here, the outdoors are a part of our daily lives, and we believe that adventures should be shared. Great beer only complements that mission — whether on the trail, or in the taproom, we believe that good beer makes good community, and Spokane is one of the very best!

This place has been quite the surprise to me and I love sharing another great brewery in Spokane, below are some more details!

Location

Mountain Lakes Brewing Company is located on the corner of Riverside and Browne just west of Division Street and the University area in Spokane. This is a hot spot and most of the parking here is street parking so come prepared.

Hours of Operation

While a lot of the taprooms and breweries are open seven days a week, Mountain Lakes Brewing Company is open two days a week at this time. Their hours of operation are Fridays 4:00 pm to close and Saturdays 3:00 pm to close. Though they are hoping to expand hours soon.

Menu and Beer List

They don't serve food. But they welcome people bringing in their own food whether from home or ordered in from other local businesses. The common plan for food is ordering in through UberEats and DoorDash. Their beer list rotates like most breweries and they don't have an updated list online.

What Others Are Saying

I highly recommend this place. Good selection of beers in a nice venue but more importantly, the clientele, the service staff, management, and the owners are doing such a good job of providing a welcoming and friendly atmosphere to enjoy craft beer. - John from Wisconsin (Yelp)

I love Mountain Lakes- a very friendly, intimate taproom with good beer! Their selection has a great variety and really creative with unique flavors and witty names. The atmosphere is chill and fun, and the bartenders are easygoing and engaging. Would definitely recommend it! - Bethany from Spokane (Yelp)

Loved the place! Super personable met the owner. Was like a home away from home. First, stop for me next time around. - Rob from Boise (Yelp)

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for something new and unusual and will be heading into downtown Spokane on a Friday or Saturday night, check out Mountain Lakes Brewing Company. They have unusual beers. They have a great atmosphere. And there is a good chance you will meet the owners!

Next time you go down for a beer in Spokane, stop by this place!

Please Drink Responsibly

Whenever consuming alcohol please drink responsibly. I do not condone or encourage the overconsumption of alcohol and this article is informational only. Please have a plan on how you will travel to and from any of these great establishments as we do not encourage drinking and driving. I do not accept liability for any loss, damage, or inconvenience that occurs as a result of the use of this article or your reliance upon its content.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.