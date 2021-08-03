Why You Need To Check Out Whistle Punk Brewery In Spokane

Photo by kazuend on Unsplash

It's no secret that Spokane's craft beer sector is thriving.

Many Spokane brewers use locally sourced components in their creations and love to share their passion for beer with both residents and visitors. Over the last ten years, we have seen significant growth in the craft beer revival being established in the Inland Northwest and Spokane.

Today, Spokane hosts 31 breweries located throughout Spokane county. Each brewery offers something fun and exciting in terms of beer selection, taproom or brewery design and environment, and the level of service and care they take in creating tasty craft beer.

It's no wonder that more and more breweries are popping up in our area that is beginning to change the scope of drinking and dining experiences here in Spokane and across the state.

In today's article, we will feature one of the great breweries Spokane has to offer.

Whistle Punk Brewery

Whistle Punk Brewing specializes in classic lagers and seasonal beers and has a charming taproom in downtown Spokane. Their tap list changes regularly, so keep an eye on whistlepunkbrewing.com for the most up-to-date information.

Craig and Matt Hanson, a father-son duo, own Whistle Punk Brewing in downtown Spokane's historic Railroad Alley. They are enthusiastic about developing new beers that you can enjoy any time of the year. It is great to know there is another place to have great seasonal selections.

Here are some important details about Whistle Punk Brewery:

Location

They are located on Monroe Street in downtown Spokane near the Old Spaghetti Factory. If you are driving down the taproom, there is street and lot parking located nearby. The best course of action of course is to get a lift so you can enjoy their great list of brews.

Hours of Operation

They are open Monday through Thursday from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. On Fridays, they are open from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Saturdays, their hours are from 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm. And Sundays they make sure you are home early for the workday the following Monday with hours from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Menu & Beer List

They don't serve food other than chips and salsa. However, you can order food from one of the restaurants in the same building that can be delivered to the taproom. Their beer list is always updated on their website and currently hosts 13 beers as of this article.

What Others Are Saying

One of the best breweries I have been to! They had a very diverse selection, ranging from the light, all the way to thick porters. Everything was done very well, and the staff was very fun. I should have bought a shirt when I was in town! - Andy from Indianapolis (Yelp)

Best brewery in Spokane! Hands down! Variety, friendly staff, awesome environment, and the beer is 10 out of 10. We have lots of options but if you can only hit a few put whistle punk at the top of the list. - Kyle from Spokane (Yelp)

Amazing beer. Amazing atmosphere. Amazing staff. The espresso stout is a go-to, especially in the winter. - Danny from Scottsdale (Yelp)

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for a new place to go in Spokane, this is the place. People love it here. The beer is great here. And it is right in downtown Spokane so you can check out other locations or even walk down to Riverfront Park after having a beer.

It's a great location and the beer is truly outstanding. Check them out on your next trip into Spokane!

Please Drink Responsibly

Whenever consuming alcohol please drink responsibly. I do not condone or encourage the overconsumption of alcohol and this article is informational only. Please have a plan on how you will travel to and from any of these great establishments as we do not encourage drinking and driving. I do not accept liability for any loss, damage or inconvenience that occurs as a result of the use of this article or your reliance upon its content.

