Here's Where To Get The Best Coffee in Coeur d'Alene

I'm sure you've heard this saying and I bet you believe it too: life is too short to not have great coffee. So on that note, here are the best coffee shops in town.

Vault Coffee

We’re A locally owned and operated business in downtown Coeur d'Alene serving coffee, tea and delicious treats. The location for Vault Coffee is EXCHANGE NATIONAL BANK of Coeur d’Alene. This location has also served as an ice cream parlor, a pharmacy and even the town’s library (2nd floor) in the early 1900’s. We’re proud to serve the many generations that gather on this corner for coffee, conversation and to create their own memories! Vault Coffee is listed here first for good reason. First, the coffee is incredible. Second, the venue is really unique too. Stop by for a unique and fun experience.

Food was delicious! Coffee was great! The unique hot cocoas were so fun (Unicorn, Oreo)! Environment was very cool! My family went there for breakfast twice. We had croissant breakfast sandwich, breakfast bake, berry scone, and the caramel cheesecake. Yes, cheesecake for breakfast.The place has a great vibe. It's located on the main road in downtown CDA, so it's close to everything and perfect for people watching. Brandy

Calypso's Coffee Roasters

Calypso's Coffee Roasters says they are here to serve good coffee, tea, and food while building community with a smile and a good conversation. They like to think of themselves as "CDA's Living Room." Of course you can get some great coffee here--I recommend Calypsos signature espresso blend which is called Lakeside Espresso--but also you can pick up a nice breakfast at this location as well. For example, the breakfast bowl consists of your choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or black beans with scrambled eggs, hash browns, bell peppers, onions, spinach, cilantro and cheese. Then it is served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

I stopped at Calypsos during my short time in Coeur d'Alene while driving from Spokane to Montana. What an amazing experience! Not only was the staff SUPER sweet and helpful, their selection and quality of ingredients is superior. I drink a lot of coffee, and this has been some of the best.Calypsos was so good that we made sure to stop back again on the return trip. I plan to return and spend some time enjoying the cafe, which is in a great spot downtown. Amanda

Union Roasters

Union Roasters features in-house roasted coffee, nitro cold brew, imported Belgium Liege waffles,

house made pastries, quiche, cookies, and other seasonal offerings. It is located at 2102 N. 4th St. in

Coeur d'Alene. Union offers several distinct coffees for sale in the shop as well as online from Mexico, Guatemala and more.

Deliberately returned to this delightful coffee shop two days in a row because of their delicious coffee.They have a single origin espresso offering which is always a treat to enjoy. I encourage anyone heading through Couer D'Alene to stop here and try out their coffee. Amy H.

Have you enjoyed a cup off coffee from any of these locations? Did I miss one of your favorites? Let me know in the comments!