The Best Chinese Food In Town

Craving some Chinese food? Well, I've got a list for you that will definitely help you fill up your stomach with some delicious Asian cuisine!

Chinatown Restaurant

Chinatown Restaurant originally started out as a buffet. We decide to switch to an a la carte menu to minimize food waste and bring our customers the freshest food possible. Our chefs have 20+ years of experience and will bring you fresh and all house made Chinese Food. One great thing about this specific restaurant is they are happy to adjust spiciness according to your taste. From 11-3 PM each day Chinatown Restaurant offers a lunch special where all meals are $9.50 and come with rice (fried rice or steamed rice), soup (egg drop soup OR hot & sour soup), and a crabmeat wonton as well as whatever entree you order. That's a lot of food for under ten dollars!

My husband and I ordered takeout after a hiking. We called from the parking lot of the restaurant and they took our order. Service was very fast and the food was excellent, very tasty and fresh. We will order from Chinatown Restaurant again soon. We ordered Chicken Chop Suey, Vegetable Chop suey and Veggie Egg Foo Yung. There was a variety of vegetables given with the meals. They also gave us delicious takeout soups. Rice was included but we don't eat rice so didn't take it home. Thank you so much. We have enough food for another dinner. Concertina61

Top of China Buffet

This location is largest unique & creative international buffet in Idaho with six buffet tables and over 120 items prepared fresh everyday by a chef. It's an all-you-can-eat buffet that also includes the sushi bar with the buffet. Yes, please! If I can sum up this location in two words it would be: come hungry! You can eat like a king for a low, low price. In addition, kids under the age of 2 eat free. There is a 10% discount for all seniors over 60 years of age and a 10% discount for members of the military.

The food is consistent and fresh not too fancy but good friendly service and a great easy fast meal. The owners and servers always remember you, your drinks and your preferences. come for lunch its a good value and its not too hard to eat keto or low carb.

China Inn

China Inn says it is Coeur d'Alene's best and most authentic Cantonese style Chinese Restaurant, with a focus on having a family atmosphere and fresh, healthy ingredients.

My husband was happy to have a curry dish while I enjoyed a combination plate. The food was flavorful and of top quality. Our lunches came with soup and a large pot of hot tea all for less than $18 before tip. Delicious food, generous portions, and friendly staff will bring us back here again. Andre J

