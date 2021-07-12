Want A Sweet Treat? Visit These Dessert Destinations

J.R. Heimbigner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49JcKg_0aufb1zf00
treatPhoto by Brooke Lark on Unsplash

Got a sweet tooth? It's okay, I'm not judging you at all. I do too! Here are three amazing places to pick up a sweet treat that will make your tastebuds crave more!

Bakery by the Lake at Parkside

Bakery by the Lake is a family-owned cafe and bakery that was started in 2007. A father and son had a vision of crafting artisan breads, delicious pastries, and traditional espresso drinks. At this bakery, you'll find some fantastic treats such as Kiss in the Dark Cake, Love in the Light Cake, assorted cookies, cupcakes, coffee cake, muffins, chocolate macaroons and much more.

This is the best option for a low key meal, drink, and baked good. Whether you are in a hurry or have some time to relax and enjoy the indoor/outdoor seating this is the place for you. The staff are extremely friendly and helpful, the meals are good, and the location is a great launch point for a walk on down to the lake. Go and enjoy! I will return the next time I am in town! Matt C.

Abi's Ice Cream

Abi's Ice Cream & Cafe is a locally owned artisan ice cream shop creating and serving hand-crafted ice creams, sorbets, baked goods, gourmet hot chocolates, and classics espresso treats. You'll find some amazing flavors here such as Malted Vanilla Toffee Chocolate Chip, Mint Chocolate Gooey Brownie, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Pink Lemonade Sorbet, Sweet Cream, Caramelized Banana Chocolate Swirl and much more. But Abi's has much more than ice cream. You'll find Double Chocolate Sprinkle Cookie, Cran-raisin Orange Biscott, Sprinkle Sugar Cookie and even Fluffy cupcakes (depending on the season).

We saw this ice cream spot was recommended, and it did not disappoint! They had a long list of flavors, with some creative options. The price was great, and you could sample the flavors before buying. I definitely recommend stopping by. Amcase83

Woops!

Woops! is locally owned and operated by Shelly Boyd, is the premiere spot to get the best French macarons.There is a wide assortment of macarons available ranging from the most traditional flavors, like Vanilla and Dark Chocolate, to more unique ones like Birthday Cake, Blueberry Cheesecake and Lemon Tart. Woops! is sure to have a treat that is sure to please everyone.

I've only had the almond croissants, feta and olive rugelach and white chocolate coconut cookies but they were all superb. I especially love the croissants here. I've gifted others the chocolate croissants and macarons and they loved them. I love the staff and owner as they are always warm and welcoming. I haven't had food here but it all looks very well done. Katelyn TJ

Which of these sounds best to you? Have you tried sweets at any of these locations?

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_979fff5c439898de8cf852cc48b8c87c.blob

My goal with my writing is to help people get everything done they want in their very busy lives. I believe we can we all can achieve our dreams and I know it starts with having the right mindset, systems, and taking action every single day. My writing shares how to do this through self-improvement, inspiration, and productivity.

Spokane, WA
838 followers
Loading

More from J.R. Heimbigner

Spokane, WA

You Will Taste Beer You Have Never Tasted Anywhere At This Brewery In Spokane

Did you know Spokane is home to 31 different breweries along the Inland Northwest Ale Trail?. I didn't either. In fact, these 31 locations have been popping up over the last ten years to provide amazing beer that is changing the drinking and dining environment of Spokane and the rest of the area.Read full story
2 comments
Spokane, WA

Why You Need To Check Out Whistle Punk Brewery In Spokane

It's no secret that Spokane's craft beer sector is thriving. Many Spokane brewers use locally sourced components in their creations and love to share their passion for beer with both residents and visitors. Over the last ten years, we have seen significant growth in the craft beer revival being established in the Inland Northwest and Spokane.Read full story
Bend, OR

The Best Breakfast Location In Bend, Oregon

“There has never been a sadness that can't be cured by breakfast food.” - Ron Swanson, Parks and Recreation. If you search for 'the best breakfast or brunch in Bend, Oregon,' you will find yourself being pointed to the same place over and over again. In fact, it comes up on multiple platforms as the best place and locals constantly point to this one place:Read full story
5 comments
Spokane, WA

5 Best Breweries In Spokane, Washington

Did you know there are 31 breweries open for business in Spokane?. This fact blew my mind recently when I was looking for a good place to go for a beer and a meal. The crazy thing is, this is probably just the beginning. With so many options, you might think that the city is over-saturated in hops and barley, but you wouldn't know it.Read full story
1 comments
Bend, OR

3 Best Breweries In Bend, Oregon

“This is grain, which any fool can eat, but for which the Lord has intended a more divine form of consumption. Let us give praise to our maker and glory to His bounty by learning about beer.” - Friar Tuck, Robinhood.Read full story
1 comments
Spokane County, WA

Want Some Comfort Food? Go Here.

There's nothing quite like comfort food. It's filling, it tastes good and it reminds you of meals you've had in the past or if you're eating it now, meals that you know you'll remember. So here are the three best places in Coeur d'Alene to get some comfort food.Read full story
Spokane, WA

Get Breakfast At These 3 Places in Spokane

If you're in Spokane and you're wanting to know the best places to get breakfast, you're in luck! I'd like to share with you the best local restaurants around. Pick any of these places and you'll have an amazing breakfast for sure!Read full story
Spokane, WA

The 3 Best Vegan Restaurants in Spokane

Here you are in Spokane, starving, looking for the best spots to get vegan food. If you're new in town or if you just don't know yet the best places around to get delicious food, don't worry, I got you covered. I did the research and the eating for you.Read full story
1 comments
Deschutes County, OR

The Best Place To Eat In Sunriver, Oregon

Sure, there aren't a lot of places to eat in Sunriver, but this is hands down the best. Every year my family comes out to Sunriver and we always come back to the Sunriver Brewing Company for lunch, growler fills, and the occasional pint after being at the SHARC. It has become a staple to our time for family gatherings.Read full story
Sunriver, OR

Why You Should Spend The Money And Vacation In Sunriver, Oregon

If there is one place I love to visit it is Sunriver, Oregon. There is something about the smell of the pine trees, the coolness of the mornings, and the quietness of the surroundings that bring me a significant amount of peace. Sure, during the summertime it is busy, but it is still one of the best places to vacation in Oregon.Read full story
Spokane, WA

The 3 Best Places To Get Lunch in Spokane

Elliott's is an american restaurant that serves up breakfast and lunch. A quick look at the menu and you'll find a variety of eggs, soups, salads and sandwiches. The star of the show is the Lloyd's burger, which comes with bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and an Alpine bakery brioche bun. You can't beat it! If you're in the mood for something lighter, go with the flat iron salad which includes greens, pickled onion, spiced nuts, bleu cheese, cucumber, tomato, and aged balsamic.Read full story
2 comments
Spokane, WA

3 Fine Dining Restaurants You Must Try

Fine dining in Spokane has been taken to a completely different level by these three restaurants. I kid you not, if you visit once you'll want to go again and again. Don't say I didn't warn you!Read full story
Spokane, WA

The Best Burger Place In Bend, Oregon

When I am looking for a good hamburger, I don't want cheap garbage food that will make me sick. I also don't want to overpay for something that isn't going to fill me up or taste good either. I want something that tastes good, doesn't break the bank and will keep me full.Read full story
10 comments
Spokane, WA

3 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Spokane

Is there anything that Wooden City can't do well? When you look at their menu you'll find shrimp, salads, soups, chicken wings, burgers, scallops, steak, wood-fired chicken and more. I must confess, I sometimes get nervous when I see a menu that features such a wide assortment of food. But here's the thing with Wooden City: it's all really, really good. Here are a few highlights to consider having. The Fancy burger is featured in the the photo above. It comes with swiss, mushrooms, onion jam, garlic aioli and aged balsamic. You can't go wrong! The fried chicken sandwich will blow you away. It comes with honey, citrus slaw, fresh cucumbers, and zesty mustard. It's basically a party in a sandwich and there is so much flavor. Not to mention it's really big too!Read full story
1 comments
Spokane, WA

3 Amazing Choices For Italian Food In Spokane

Gnocchi DishKristin B. (Creative Commons) Wanting some amazing Italian food? There are some great choices right here in Spokane. Here are the best of the best. In July of 2010, Chef Anna Vogel and Operations Manager Bethe Bowman opened Italia Trattoria, a lively, regionally inspired, 50 seat Italian restaurant in historic Browne's Addition just west of downtown Spokane. One of the best dishes is the polenta lasagna which features cremini mushrooms, spinach, caramelized onions, fontina cheese, and tomato basil butter. The menu is extensive here and even has a brunch menu. The only potential issue for customers is the kid's menu only features spaghetti.Read full story
3 comments
Spokane, WA

The 3 Burgers You Must Try In Spokane

When you want a burger, and you want it to be the best. But when looking at the best burger place in Spokane, we need to be thinking about a lot of different aspects of the restaurant. That said, it doesn't need to be overly complicated either. So, I have three main criteria that I'm using to gauge the winners here. First is the Quality of food. Second is the price. Third is the atmosphere.Read full story
1 comments
Plaza, WA

The 3 Best Mexican Restaurants in Spokane

When you're craving Mexican food, nothing else will do. And if you're like me, that happens several times a week. So here are some of my favorite Mexican restaurants right here in town.Read full story
20 comments
Spokane, WA

Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In Spokane

There are always a lot of different restaurants that make pizza. But very few restaurants have a true passion for pizza. I can safely say that Versalia Pizza is one of those restaurants. For starters, Versalia Pizza makes their pizza with a delicious ultra-thin artisan crust. Each batch of dough is prepared the restaurant on a daily basis. Versalia uses only the freshest and highest quality natural ingredients and buys direct from local farms whenever possible. All of these things combine to create one of the most delicious pizzas you'll ever have.Read full story
1 comments
Spokane County, WA

Try The Flying Goat For Some Great Italian Food

In the mood for some great pizza? Or maybe you would like a great meatball sandwich? If so, keep reading. I just found the place that serves precisely what you're craving. The Flying Goat was created in 2010 to become a neighborhood craft beer bar and casual eatery. The goal was to honor the craft of artisan pizza making, while creatively infusing local flavors and ingredients.Read full story
Coeur D'alene, ID

3 Best Diners In Coeur d'Alene

There are times when you just crave a good burger or some breakfast in a diner, right? Thankfully, there are some great diners in Coeur d'Alene. Here are the three best in town.Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy