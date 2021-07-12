Want A Sweet Treat? Visit These Dessert Destinations

treat Photo by Brooke Lark on Unsplash

Got a sweet tooth? It's okay, I'm not judging you at all. I do too! Here are three amazing places to pick up a sweet treat that will make your tastebuds crave more!

Bakery by the Lake at Parkside

Bakery by the Lake is a family-owned cafe and bakery that was started in 2007. A father and son had a vision of crafting artisan breads, delicious pastries, and traditional espresso drinks. At this bakery, you'll find some fantastic treats such as Kiss in the Dark Cake, Love in the Light Cake, assorted cookies, cupcakes, coffee cake, muffins, chocolate macaroons and much more.

This is the best option for a low key meal, drink, and baked good. Whether you are in a hurry or have some time to relax and enjoy the indoor/outdoor seating this is the place for you. The staff are extremely friendly and helpful, the meals are good, and the location is a great launch point for a walk on down to the lake. Go and enjoy! I will return the next time I am in town! Matt C.

Abi's Ice Cream

Abi's Ice Cream & Cafe is a locally owned artisan ice cream shop creating and serving hand-crafted ice creams, sorbets, baked goods, gourmet hot chocolates, and classics espresso treats. You'll find some amazing flavors here such as Malted Vanilla Toffee Chocolate Chip, Mint Chocolate Gooey Brownie, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Pink Lemonade Sorbet, Sweet Cream, Caramelized Banana Chocolate Swirl and much more. But Abi's has much more than ice cream. You'll find Double Chocolate Sprinkle Cookie, Cran-raisin Orange Biscott, Sprinkle Sugar Cookie and even Fluffy cupcakes (depending on the season).

We saw this ice cream spot was recommended, and it did not disappoint! They had a long list of flavors, with some creative options. The price was great, and you could sample the flavors before buying. I definitely recommend stopping by. Amcase83

Woops!

Woops! is locally owned and operated by Shelly Boyd, is the premiere spot to get the best French macarons.There is a wide assortment of macarons available ranging from the most traditional flavors, like Vanilla and Dark Chocolate, to more unique ones like Birthday Cake, Blueberry Cheesecake and Lemon Tart. Woops! is sure to have a treat that is sure to please everyone.

I've only had the almond croissants, feta and olive rugelach and white chocolate coconut cookies but they were all superb. I especially love the croissants here. I've gifted others the chocolate croissants and macarons and they loved them. I love the staff and owner as they are always warm and welcoming. I haven't had food here but it all looks very well done. Katelyn TJ

Which of these sounds best to you? Have you tried sweets at any of these locations?