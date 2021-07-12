The 3 Best Places To Get BBQ In Coeur d'Alene

bbq Photo by José Ignacio Pompé on Unsplash

When you're craving BBQ, pretty good just ain't gonna cut it. So why not go for the best of the best? Here are three locations you need to try in Coeur d'Alene.

Drummin Up BBQ

If you love BBQ, you can be sure you'll love ours. Drummin Up BBQ's goal is to serve you the best BBQ you've ever tasted. They dry rub and slow smoke our BBQ to perfection. There are some fun twists on classic favorites on the menu. For example, the Boss Hog has pulled pork, ham, bacon, pepper jack cheese all on a toasted bun. Quite the combo, right? The J Bomb features brisket, jalapeno, chipotle BBQ sauce, and pepperjack cheese. It's easy to see why this sandwich is a customer favorite. All sandwiches come with a side. There are four sides to choose from including: baked beans, potato salad, cole slaw and macaroni and cheese. The mac and cheese is actually made with pepper jack. While that might seem like a limited number of side items, it really is not. The focus at Drummin Up BBQ stays on BBQ. Specifically

My husband and I had given up on finding good brisket outside of Texas. Some neighbors told us about this place, and we drove right over. We split a brisket plate and had mac and cheese and coleslaw as our sides. The brisket was fork tender with great smoky flavor. The sides were wonderful. We plan to become regular customers. Barbara N.

Relic Smokehouse & Pub

Relic does BBQ their own way. Rather than choose a single style of barbecue sauce, such as Kansas City (tangy, sweet and tomatoey) or Carolina (with vinegar and chile flakes), Relic serves the meat "naked," as they call it, allowing you to apply your own sauce (or not).

Even their menu has a twist as one of the most popular menu items is the Relic Boat. The Relic Boat is made of Fritos, our delicious mac n' cheese, baked beans, your choice of pulled pork or brisket topped with cheddar jack cheese. Then green onions are piled on top.

My husband loves brisket so thought we'd try it out. While the brisket, the pork and the sides were delicious, the standout of our meal was the chicken. O. M. G. It was moist, flavorful and seasoned perfectly. You have to try the mustard sauce; it was delightfully tart. And don't get me started on the staff...we got our order for takeout but because of the service, I still left a 20% tip. Try this place if you get the chance. You won't be disappointed. Kristin E.

The Triple B Backhills BBQ on Best

Triple B Backhills BBQ on Best is a bbq joint that has a partnership with Backhills Barbecue Sauce. As you can imagine the "Best" part of the name refers to the location being on Best Avenue. But if you've ever had this food, you might just say it's the best around.

I usually stop to pick up a whole chicken, some brisket or ribs to take home for dinner or to friends as my "Dish" I LOVE the Blackhill BBQ Sause. Can't get enough of it! Pam J

Have you ever visited any of these locations?