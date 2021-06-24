3 Places To Go During The Record Setting Heat

Photo by Possessed Photography on Unsplash

For the next few weeks, Spokane's temperatures are expected to rise, with little reprieve in sight. Heatwaves can be harmful, but there are ways to keep yourself and your family cool as temperatures soar to new heights.

You can only watch so much Netflix and eat so many popsicles before you need to come up with new ways to entertain yourself at home, especially if you have children. Even if you know it's hot outside, your kids will be perplexed as to why they can't just go in the sprinklers for hours too.

Sometimes, we just need to get out of the house and into cooler spaces. Especially during the hottest parts of the day. When it comes to these times, typically 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, we need to find ways to get into these cooler spaces.

Heatwave Escapes for the Family

For my family, we have a few typical escapes when a heatwave comes. This year, it is especially important since our AC went out on our house a couple of weeks ago and our replacement is being pushed out due to the heatwave.

So, where do we go when we hit the hottest times of the day?

Below is a list of three places we have gone in the past and will go to again over the next week. Hopefully, these will be helpful to your family and you will be able to get a break from the heat too.

1. The Library

We routinely go to the library for hours on end when it is hot out. This gives us a chance to stay in a comfortable building, let the kids read or play, and even gives us a little break too. If you work from home, this is a great option too because you can step into small conference rooms that most libraries have available.

For more information in a library near you in Spokane County, check out this page!

The other great thing about the library is this can also become part of your regular activities in life. It doesn't just have to be a heatwave activity. You can get library cards for yourself and your kids, check out movies and books, and it can become a regular family activity.

2. The Mall

Another place we like to go during the hottest part of the day is the mall. We travel out to the Valley mall, but you can go to Northtown too. The malls tend to stay air-conditioned and even in the hottest times are much cooler than our homes without AC.

With food courts open, you can stay and eat for a while, or just walk around and window shop.

There are also play areas for kids and other activities that you might not normally do like the photo booths, those weird WindTunnel things, or sitting in a massage chair. I know, it is all super random, but they can be a good diversion from the heat.

3. The Movie Theater

With the theaters opening back up after the relaxed Covid restrictions, now is a great time to break back into going to the movies. Especially because they will be air-conditioned, dark, and keep you entertained for a little while.

If you don't know what is showing right now, here is a list of movies in the Spokane area.

There are some great options for everyone and it will be nice to sit and enjoy movie theater popcorn again. Growing up, this was one of the things we would do regularly is hit up movie theaters during the hottest parts of the summer so maybe this can be a new tradition for you.

Final Thoughts

One last thing, if you don't want to go to any of these places or it doesn't work for your family, a helpful thing to do is simply go out and eat. Sometimes getting out to a good place to eat can be just the thing to cool you down and take the pressure off with the higher temperatures.

Our favorite place to go right now when it is hot is Rancho Viejo on the South Hill here in Spokane.

But there are a lot of places you can go to eat and stay cool. With the warmer weather be sure to watch out for signs of heat-related illness and take the steps you need to keep yourself safe and your family healthy.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.