Spokane, WA

3 Places To Go During The Record Setting Heat

J.R. Heimbigner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g0CVD_0ae0RwVb00
Photo by Possessed Photography on Unsplash

For the next few weeks, Spokane's temperatures are expected to rise, with little reprieve in sight. Heatwaves can be harmful, but there are ways to keep yourself and your family cool as temperatures soar to new heights.

You can only watch so much Netflix and eat so many popsicles before you need to come up with new ways to entertain yourself at home, especially if you have children. Even if you know it's hot outside, your kids will be perplexed as to why they can't just go in the sprinklers for hours too.

Sometimes, we just need to get out of the house and into cooler spaces. Especially during the hottest parts of the day. When it comes to these times, typically 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, we need to find ways to get into these cooler spaces.

Heatwave Escapes for the Family

For my family, we have a few typical escapes when a heatwave comes. This year, it is especially important since our AC went out on our house a couple of weeks ago and our replacement is being pushed out due to the heatwave.

So, where do we go when we hit the hottest times of the day?

Below is a list of three places we have gone in the past and will go to again over the next week. Hopefully, these will be helpful to your family and you will be able to get a break from the heat too.

1. The Library

We routinely go to the library for hours on end when it is hot out. This gives us a chance to stay in a comfortable building, let the kids read or play, and even gives us a little break too. If you work from home, this is a great option too because you can step into small conference rooms that most libraries have available.

For more information in a library near you in Spokane County, check out this page!

The other great thing about the library is this can also become part of your regular activities in life. It doesn't just have to be a heatwave activity. You can get library cards for yourself and your kids, check out movies and books, and it can become a regular family activity.

2. The Mall

Another place we like to go during the hottest part of the day is the mall. We travel out to the Valley mall, but you can go to Northtown too. The malls tend to stay air-conditioned and even in the hottest times are much cooler than our homes without AC.

With food courts open, you can stay and eat for a while, or just walk around and window shop.

There are also play areas for kids and other activities that you might not normally do like the photo booths, those weird WindTunnel things, or sitting in a massage chair. I know, it is all super random, but they can be a good diversion from the heat.

3. The Movie Theater

With the theaters opening back up after the relaxed Covid restrictions, now is a great time to break back into going to the movies. Especially because they will be air-conditioned, dark, and keep you entertained for a little while.

If you don't know what is showing right now, here is a list of movies in the Spokane area.

There are some great options for everyone and it will be nice to sit and enjoy movie theater popcorn again. Growing up, this was one of the things we would do regularly is hit up movie theaters during the hottest parts of the summer so maybe this can be a new tradition for you.

Final Thoughts

One last thing, if you don't want to go to any of these places or it doesn't work for your family, a helpful thing to do is simply go out and eat. Sometimes getting out to a good place to eat can be just the thing to cool you down and take the pressure off with the higher temperatures.

Our favorite place to go right now when it is hot is Rancho Viejo on the South Hill here in Spokane.

But there are a lot of places you can go to eat and stay cool. With the warmer weather be sure to watch out for signs of heat-related illness and take the steps you need to keep yourself safe and your family healthy.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_979fff5c439898de8cf852cc48b8c87c.blob

My goal with my writing is to help people get everything done they want in their very busy lives. I believe we can we all can achieve our dreams and I know it starts with having the right mindset, systems, and taking action every single day. My writing shares how to do this through self-improvement, inspiration, and productivity.

Spokane, WA
797 followers
Loading

More from J.R. Heimbigner

Spokane, WA

The 3 Best Places To Get Lunch in Spokane

Elliott's is an american restaurant that serves up breakfast and lunch. A quick look at the menu and you'll find a variety of eggs, soups, salads and sandwiches. The star of the show is the Lloyd's burger, which comes with bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and an Alpine bakery brioche bun. You can't beat it! If you're in the mood for something lighter, go with the flat iron salad which includes greens, pickled onion, spiced nuts, bleu cheese, cucumber, tomato, and aged balsamic.Read full story
1 comments
Spokane, WA

3 Fine Dining Restaurants You Must Try

Fine dining in Spokane has been taken to a completely different level by these three restaurants. I kid you not, if you visit once you'll want to go again and again. Don't say I didn't warn you!Read full story
Spokane, WA

The Best Burger Place In Bend, Oregon

When I am looking for a good hamburger, I don't want cheap garbage food that will make me sick. I also don't want to overpay for something that isn't going to fill me up or taste good either. I want something that tastes good, doesn't break the bank and will keep me full.Read full story
10 comments
Spokane, WA

3 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Spokane

Is there anything that Wooden City can't do well? When you look at their menu you'll find shrimp, salads, soups, chicken wings, burgers, scallops, steak, wood-fired chicken and more. I must confess, I sometimes get nervous when I see a menu that features such a wide assortment of food. But here's the thing with Wooden City: it's all really, really good. Here are a few highlights to consider having. The Fancy burger is featured in the the photo above. It comes with swiss, mushrooms, onion jam, garlic aioli and aged balsamic. You can't go wrong! The fried chicken sandwich will blow you away. It comes with honey, citrus slaw, fresh cucumbers, and zesty mustard. It's basically a party in a sandwich and there is so much flavor. Not to mention it's really big too!Read full story
1 comments
Spokane, WA

3 Amazing Choices For Italian Food In Spokane

Gnocchi DishKristin B. (Creative Commons) Wanting some amazing Italian food? There are some great choices right here in Spokane. Here are the best of the best. In July of 2010, Chef Anna Vogel and Operations Manager Bethe Bowman opened Italia Trattoria, a lively, regionally inspired, 50 seat Italian restaurant in historic Browne's Addition just west of downtown Spokane. One of the best dishes is the polenta lasagna which features cremini mushrooms, spinach, caramelized onions, fontina cheese, and tomato basil butter. The menu is extensive here and even has a brunch menu. The only potential issue for customers is the kid's menu only features spaghetti.Read full story
3 comments
Spokane, WA

The 3 Burgers You Must Try In Spokane

When you want a burger, and you want it to be the best. But when looking at the best burger place in Spokane, we need to be thinking about a lot of different aspects of the restaurant. That said, it doesn't need to be overly complicated either. So, I have three main criteria that I'm using to gauge the winners here. First is the Quality of food. Second is the price. Third is the atmosphere.Read full story
1 comments
Plaza, WA

The 3 Best Mexican Restaurants in Spokane

When you're craving Mexican food, nothing else will do. And if you're like me, that happens several times a week. So here are some of my favorite Mexican restaurants right here in town.Read full story
20 comments
Spokane, WA

Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In Spokane

There are always a lot of different restaurants that make pizza. But very few restaurants have a true passion for pizza. I can safely say that Versalia Pizza is one of those restaurants. For starters, Versalia Pizza makes their pizza with a delicious ultra-thin artisan crust. Each batch of dough is prepared the restaurant on a daily basis. Versalia uses only the freshest and highest quality natural ingredients and buys direct from local farms whenever possible. All of these things combine to create one of the most delicious pizzas you'll ever have.Read full story
1 comments
Spokane County, WA

Try The Flying Goat For Some Great Italian Food

In the mood for some great pizza? Or maybe you would like a great meatball sandwich? If so, keep reading. I just found the place that serves precisely what you're craving. The Flying Goat was created in 2010 to become a neighborhood craft beer bar and casual eatery. The goal was to honor the craft of artisan pizza making, while creatively infusing local flavors and ingredients.Read full story
Coeur D'alene, ID

3 Best Diners In Coeur d'Alene

There are times when you just crave a good burger or some breakfast in a diner, right? Thankfully, there are some great diners in Coeur d'Alene. Here are the three best in town.Read full story
3 comments
Spokane, WA

Spokane Real Estate Up More Than 30% From Last Year

If you're looking for a home in the Spokane area right now, you could be paying nearly 30% more than you would have paid in comparison to prices last year. Spokane County’s median home price soared to another record-breaking high in June, hitting $380,000.Read full story
Coeur D'alene, ID

Here's Where To Get The Best Coffee in Coeur d'Alene

I'm sure you've heard this saying and I bet you believe it too: life is too short to not have great coffee. So on that note, here are the best coffee shops in town. We’re A locally owned and operated business in downtown Coeur d'Alene serving coffee, tea and delicious treats. The location for Vault Coffee is EXCHANGE NATIONAL BANK of Coeur d’Alene. This location has also served as an ice cream parlor, a pharmacy and even the town’s library (2nd floor) in the early 1900’s. We’re proud to serve the many generations that gather on this corner for coffee, conversation and to create their own memories! Vault Coffee is listed here first for good reason. First, the coffee is incredible. Second, the venue is really unique too. Stop by for a unique and fun experience.Read full story
2 comments
Spokane County, WA

The Best Chinese Food In Town

Craving some Chinese food? Well, I've got a list for you that will definitely help you fill up your stomach with some delicious Asian cuisine!. Chinatown Restaurant originally started out as a buffet. We decide to switch to an a la carte menu to minimize food waste and bring our customers the freshest food possible. Our chefs have 20+ years of experience and will bring you fresh and all house made Chinese Food. One great thing about this specific restaurant is they are happy to adjust spiciness according to your taste. From 11-3 PM each day Chinatown Restaurant offers a lunch special where all meals are $9.50 and come with rice (fried rice or steamed rice), soup (egg drop soup OR hot & sour soup), and a crabmeat wonton as well as whatever entree you order. That's a lot of food for under ten dollars!Read full story
5 comments
Spokane County, WA

Want A Sweet Treat? Visit These Dessert Destinations

Got a sweet tooth? It's okay, I'm not judging you at all. I do too! Here are three amazing places to pick up a sweet treat that will make your tastebuds crave more!. Bakery by the Lake is a family-owned cafe and bakery that was started in 2007. A father and son had a vision of crafting artisan breads, delicious pastries, and traditional espresso drinks. At this bakery, you'll find some fantastic treats such as Kiss in the Dark Cake, Love in the Light Cake, assorted cookies, cupcakes, coffee cake, muffins, chocolate macaroons and much more.Read full story
Coeur D'alene, ID

The 3 Best Places To Get BBQ In Coeur d'Alene

When you're craving BBQ, pretty good just ain't gonna cut it. So why not go for the best of the best? Here are three locations you need to try in Coeur d'Alene. If you love BBQ, you can be sure you'll love ours. Drummin Up BBQ's goal is to serve you the best BBQ you've ever tasted. They dry rub and slow smoke our BBQ to perfection. There are some fun twists on classic favorites on the menu. For example, the Boss Hog has pulled pork, ham, bacon, pepper jack cheese all on a toasted bun. Quite the combo, right? The J Bomb features brisket, jalapeno, chipotle BBQ sauce, and pepperjack cheese. It's easy to see why this sandwich is a customer favorite. All sandwiches come with a side. There are four sides to choose from including: baked beans, potato salad, cole slaw and macaroni and cheese. The mac and cheese is actually made with pepper jack. While that might seem like a limited number of side items, it really is not. The focus at Drummin Up BBQ stays on BBQ. Specifically.Read full story
Spokane, WA

Why You Should Stop In At O'Doherty's Irish Grille in Spokane

There is only one place I love to get a pitch of beer with friends in Spokane, Washington. Now, I know there are lots of dive bars around town that you could stop into and get a cheap pitcher of beer with your buddies, but that's not what I'm talking about here. I'm talking about heading into downtown Spokane and getting a pitcher of beer and hanging out for a few hours telling stories and having laughs.Read full story
Coeur D'alene, ID

Why We Love Going to Blue Bird in Coeur D'Alene

My wife and I have been exploring Coeur D'Alene a lot more lately. In an attempt to get out of the house more and find even better food than before we started branching out from our typical Spokane fare into Idaho and have started to find some really good places to eat.Read full story
10 comments
Spokane, WA

15 Ways To Stay Cool During The Heat Wave

Here in Spokane, we are going to hit 100 degree days, multiple days in a row. It is going to be hot and it is important to take care of yourself and your family during this stretch of hot days. Today, I wanted to help prepare the way for the hot streak.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy