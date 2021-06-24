15 Ways To Stay Cool During The Heat Wave

Photo by Tomek Baginski on Unsplash

Here in Spokane, we are going to hit 100 degree days, multiple days in a row. It is going to be hot and it is important to take care of yourself and your family during this stretch of hot days. Today, I wanted to help prepare the way for the hot streak.

Especially as heat-related ailments can range from heat cramps to heat exhaustion and heat stroke when temperatures are dangerously high. The following suggestions will assist you in remaining cool throughout the summer.

Change your outdoor exercise routine to take advantage of the cooler weather (early morning or late evening). If you can't adjust the length of your workout, shorten it by doing fewer minutes, walking instead of running, or lowering your intensity. Wear light-colored clothing that is loose-fitting. Cotton clothing is cooler than synthetic apparel. After being outside, fill a spray bottle with water and keep it in the refrigerator for a quick refreshing spritz to your face. Even in an air-conditioned house, fans can assist circulate air and make you feel cooler. To use on hot, fatigued feet, keep lotions or cosmetic toners in the refrigerator. Keep a few plastic water bottles in the freezer and take one out when you're ready to go outside. You'll have a steady supply of cold water as the ice melts. Bathe or shower frequently with cool or tepid water. Drink plenty of water, as well as sports drinks or other electrolyte-rich beverages, to avoid dehydration. Small, portable, battery-powered fans are favored by some. I even saw one that attaches to a water bottle and sprays a cooling mist at an outdoor event. If you're wearing a cap or hat, remove it and pour a little ice-cold water into it. Then put it back on your head. Caffeine and alcohol cause dehydration, so avoid them. Try lighter summer fare such as frequent small meals or snacks featuring cold fruit or low-fat dairy items instead of heated foods. If you don't have air conditioning, plan to spend at least some of the day in a cool shopping mall, library, movie theater, or another public venue. On hot days, several cities feature cooling centers that are open to the public. Last but not least, employ common sense. If the heat is unbearable, stay indoors as much as possible and avoid activities that require you to be outside in direct sunlight or on hot asphalt surfaces. Pay extra attention to the elderly, newborns, and anybody suffering from a chronic condition, as they are more prone to dehydration and heat-related ailments.

This is a quick list of things you can do to help stay cool over the next week. With the heat getting into the 100s, it can be a dangerous time for a lot of people. So, stay cool, and apply these tips to your week. Be safe everyone!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.