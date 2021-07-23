Here’s Where To Sip Tequila in Los Angeles for National Tequila Day

National Tequila Day is right around the corner, so in celebration of our favorite agave liquor, we’ve rounded up some Margaritas from some of our favorite local joints in Los Angeles.

Celebrate National Tequila Day in Los Angeles @lasperlasla / instagram

Remember the rule: One tequila, two tequila, three tequila - floor. Drink responsibly!

Las Perlas Los Angeles @lasperlasla / Instagram

Las Perlas

The expansive tequila selection and friendly staff make Las Perlas one of the best places in town to mix a good margarita. The bar also stocks plenty of inexpensive options for tequila shots and cocktails, while the $3-a-pour happy hour certainly won't hurt your wallet. Popular with locals and tourists who like to take advantage of the lively atmosphere on weekend nights, this is a great way to spend some time in a local gem in downtown Los Angeles.

107 E 6th St Los Angeles, CA 90014

Te'Kila Hollywood

The Te'Kila Restaurant Margarita specializes in handmade, premium tequila-based cocktails. The menu changes daily and has many different margaritas, including Te'Kila's top-shelf Perfect Patron Margarita. In addition to about a thousand variations of the traditional margarita, such as strawberry and serrano chili, you have the choice to add fresh fruit for $2 - try the mango.

6541 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028

Where to go for Margaritas in Los Angeles for National Tequila Day 2021 Los Muertos Crew / Pexels

Madre Oaxacan Restaurant and Mezcaleria

The cocktail menu features some interesting Mezcal, which is a real treat for tequila lovers. Although the margaritas are refreshing, strong, and got the job done. Try the Smokey Margarita - charcoal-infused mezcal espadin, agave, lime, sal de gusano, and house chili liqueur. They also have a happy hour during the week (Monday to Friday) from 3-6 pm, if you want to start earlier or later than National Tequila Day.

10426 National Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90034

Where to go for National Tequila Day in Los Angeles @madre_losangeles / Instagram

