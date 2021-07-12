Where To Celebrate National Michelada Day in Los Angeles

Micheladas in Lincoln Heights Los Angeles @el.camaron.pelado / Instagram

(Los Angeles, Ca) - The Michelada is a tasty Mexican beer cocktail, and although it's not very well-known outside of Mexico, we are lucky to have some of the best examples here in Los Angeles.

If you're like me, then you've probably had a few too many of these tasty drinks over the years.

Michelada is a delicious cocktail that can be served with many different flavor combinations, and the best part? The main ingredient is beer.

For those unfamiliar with the drink, it's a Mexican beer cocktail made from lime or lemon juice, sometimes with spices like cumin and coriander seed.

It can also be served with Clamato (a mixture of clam broth and tomato juice), There's hot sauce in the mix, and the glass can have a salted rim.

There are many variations to this basic Michelada recipe, but this easy one is perfect for kitchen mixologists:

4 tbsp sea salt

Six limes juiced

Mexican lager (we used Corona)

Tabasco sauce, chili sauce, or Worcestershire sauce, to serve (optional)

Michelada is delicious and somewhat healthy – well, they're made with a lot of fresh lime juice, which makes them more nutritious than most cocktails. You got to love plenty of Vitamin C!

If you don't know how to make Michelada yourself, ask your bartender for one – I am sure they will be happy to help make you this easy, thirst-quenching cocktail.

If you are in Lincoln Heights, try El Camaron Pelado for a massive Michelada made with Modelo.

Ever had a Michelada with two different beers?

El Camaron Pelado in Lincoln Heights is the place to go for a super-sized specimen.

You can even mingle flavors and get a Michelada with both Corona, which is light-bodied instead of Modelo or some other type of beer. On Yelp, Denise from El Monte summed up the good mood:

So delicious! We've tried everything on there menu and nothing is disappointing! You'll love everything there customer service is great .. the entertainment is great on the weekends. Best micheladas ever.

Micheladas in Lincoln Heights Los Angeles @el.camaron.pelado / Instagram

Bueno Beer Cocktail: Take your taste buds on a tour of Mexico with El Camaron Pelado's tantalizing, spicy beer cocktail in Los Angeles.

Micheladas in Los Angeles at El Camaron Pelado @el.camaron.pelado / Instagram

The best beer cocktail you can drink on a hot day in Los Angeles

El Camaron Pelado in Lincoln Heights makes Micheladas with two types of beers for all types of palates.

On National Michelada Day, it's an excellent excuse to taste this refreshing drink that pairs well with your favorite summer food - especially with ceviche or the delicious Mariscos at El Camaron Pelado.

This beer cocktail is guaranteed to cool you down in the heat. Thankfully, we can find some of the best Micheladas right here in Los Angeles.

El Camaron Pelado, Los Angeles

2676 Pasadena Ave Los Angeles, CA 9003

The Michelada is a tasty Mexican beer cocktail. Although it's not very well-known outside of Mexico, we are lucky to have the El Camaron Pelado in Lincoln Heights that makes this refreshing drink.

Will you be celebrating National Michelada Day on July 12th? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

P.S: Want more posts from Los Angeles at your fingertips? Get the Newsbreak app today. Follow me by clicking the button below: