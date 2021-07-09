Smoked Brisket Is the Answer at This BBQ Restaurant in Los Angeles

Los Angeles has a vibrant food scene, but it's not always been known for its BBQ, especially if you talk to homesick Lone Start State friends.

Maple Block Meat Co in Culver City Los Angeles @mapleblockmeatco / Instagram

"It's all about the burgers and tacos here, but what about a big plate of ribs or pulled pork?" enquiring friends visiting Los Angeles want to know.

Thankfully, there are plenty who disagree -- and if they don't, I bet they have not yet been to Culver City for the smoked brisket at Maple Block Meat Co.

The debate has been raging for years and was picked up by barbecue editor of Texas Monthly, Daniel Vaughn in the Los Angeles Magazine:

"But ok, back to the brisket: I can confidently say that Maple Block Meat Co. serves smoked brisket that would hold up in Texas. (I went back the next day just to confirm my findings.) The crust was well defined by smoke, salt, and pepper, and the texture was perfect. Slices pulled apart easily without disintegrating under their own weight. There was a balance of beefiness and smokiness, and the fatty nuggets from the end cuts had the intense flavor of Texas brisket. I had found my barbecue home away from home."

Where to go if you crave smoky 'cue in Los Angeles

Maple Block Meat Co., is a BBQ restaurant by Chef Adam Cole, who grew up in Texas and the South. He brings his authentic Lone Star-style 'cue to Culver City.

Cole grew up with BBQ in Texas, North Carolina, and Georgia and used several techniques and flavors in his own creations.

They smoke meat over peach wood logs using techniques that have been passed down through generations.

Chef Adam Cole traveled with his team around the Lone Star State. And while it may seem like a small detail at first glance, you can't forget how much Texans love their signature dishes.

Every brisket is carefully trimmed, seasoned, and smoked over peach wood for 14-16 hours. All the pickles and sauces are housemade.

This is just one example where Chef Cole shows off his BBQ roots.

"My BBQ home away from home"

Maple Block Meat Co. takes pride in the craftsmanship that goes into butchering, smoking, and grilling meat to create mouth-wateringly delicious BBQ dishes for their guests.

Brisket and pickles at Maple Block Los Angeles @mapleblockmeatco / Instagram

Bigger than the Lone Star State: The Maple Block team has spent years perfecting their smoked meats with various techniques that bring out the best flavor in every cut.

Wagyu beef back ribs at Maple Block Meat Co. @mapleblockmeatco / Instagram

The restaurant also has the most amazing wagyu beef ribs.

Fall-off-the-bone tender and sporting a beautiful rub, these ribs alone will make you want to take 405 traffic any day of the week.

BBQ is serious business. With so many different styles of barbecue, it seems impossible to choose a favorite--but Maple Block Meat Co. may have just made that decision easy for you if you live in Culver City or the West Side Los Angeles area.

Maple Block Meat Co Los Angeles

3973 Sepulveda Blvd Culver City, Los Angeles CA 90230

(310) 313-6328

