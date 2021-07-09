The Oldest Restaurant in Los Angeles County Upholds a 135-Year Diner Tradition

The first restaurant in Los Angeles County has hosted presidents and a stream of movie luminaries. The diner is only 16 years older than Los Angeles itself.

The oldest restaurant in Los Angeles County Photo credit: Original Saugus Cafe website

(Los Angeles County, CA) - When you’re looking for a place to eat in the Santa Clarita Valley, there are plenty of options.

But when it comes to finding a restaurant around 1886, well, that’s another story.

Saugus Cafe is one of those places people tend to drive right by without even noticing it. And if they do notice it, they don’t think much about stopping in.

The building looks like any other roadside diner on a major highway.

The oldest restaurant in Los Angeles County Photo credit: Original Saugus Cafe website

The truth is that this little diner looks exactly how its owners want it to look from the outside.

Simple and unassuming so as not to attract too much attention or business away from their food.

And while Saugus Cafe may be small, what has gone on inside is anything but a small-time.

The oldest restaurant in Los Angeles County

In 1886, Saugus Cafe opened its doors for business. Then it was called the Saugus Eating House and attached to a train depot.

The restaurant was part of an era of great growth in this area. It followed the railroad bridge finally connecting San Francisco to Los Angeles.

The café was a place for rail passengers to get something to eat on the way.

Another reason it was called Saugus Station Café? It was the town where local developer Henry Newhall grew up. The café adopted the station’s name.

Two U.S. presidents, Benjamin Harrison and Theodore Roosevelt, dined here, in 1891 and 1903, respectively

President Roosevelt was said to have thrived on his meal in 1902: A New York steak.

Locals argue his time spent at the Saugus diner may have contributed to him being elected to four terms, and he served 12 years as president! But that is still up for debate.

Los Angeles Aqueduct builder William Mulholland stopped at the café to eat.

Mulholland designed and supervised the construction of the Los Angeles Aqueduct.

This paved the way for increased urbanization around Southern California after providing water from Owens Valley into LA County reservoirs.

Take a seat at this historic Café and settle into a timeless diner menu

Classic diner menu at Original Saugus Cafe in Los Angeles County Photo credit: Original Saugus Cafe website

Fit for a President: When you're in the mood for something simple, well-priced, and delicious; when you want just a touch of local flavor without bayside prices—you want to Saugus Cafe.

The Original Saugus Cafe in Los Angeles County Photo credit: Original Saugus Cafe website

The menu consists of classic diner food, emphasizing breakfast foods, but there’s also plenty for people who don’t eat meat or want more filling than eggs.

The corned beef hash does not mess around. The hearty portion of corned beef was cut into a slice and had crusty sides that were nicely seasoned with salt. It goes perfectly well with hash browns, fried eggs, and an English muffin on top of the plate.

They serve hearty portions at very reasonable prices and even offer free refills on coffee – which is why so many regulars come here again and again.

The Original Saugus Café has more years than any other establishment in Los Angeles County to show its service - hosting diners who have stopped by since 1886.

The oldest restaurant in Los Angeles County Photo credit: Original Saugus Cafe website

The Original Saugus Café

25861 Railroad Ave, Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA 91355

The Original Saugus Cafe has been around for 135 years. It's a Los Angeles institution that is worth the trip to see and experience first-hand. We would love to hear your thoughts about this oldest restaurant in Los Angeles County - have you ever eaten at the Saugus cafe or visited? What did you think of it? Let us know in the comments below!

