This Is a Crepe You Will Never Forget – A Taste of France With a Twist in Los Angeles

Millet Crepe in Sawtelle Los Angeles @milletcrepe / Instagram

(Los Angeles, CA) - Tired of the same old ice cream cone? You had crepes before? Well, get ready for the last crepe you'll ever need. It's a crepe turned into a cone and filled with Crème brûlée dessert. These melting in your mouth sweet french pastries are where traditional comfort meets deliciously new.

The Millet Crepe Company's Crème brûlée Crepe Cone is nothing but sugar, egg yolks, heavy cream, and rice flour with a side of vanilla bean ice cream. Though it sounds like something straight from grandma's kitchen, this dessert comes complete with more exotic flavors like green tea matcha.

The Crème brûlée cone is the perfect solution for a delicious and portable dessert that you can take anywhere without worrying about melted ice cream all over your hands or dripping down your shirt.

Crème brûlée crepe cone, Sawtelle Los Angeles @milletcrepe / Instagram

Cone of love: It's a crepe with Crème brûlée served in a cone, and it is so sweet that it could be the true meaning of love.

Crème brûlée crepe cone, Sawtelle Los Angeles @milletcrepe / Instagram

I'm a sucker for a good dessert. Especially when it's one that you can grab during those after-dinner cravings. The crepe is so soft, and they fill it with your choice of fillings like strawberry, banana, chocolate hazelnut spread, green tea.

The salted caramel crunch is recommended. There's also custard and whipped cream, and the whole thing is just irresistible.

Crepes have always been the perfect go-to when morning hunger hits or as an on-the-go snack at lunchtime, but here they take center stage as decadent desserts.

The Crème brûlée crepe cone by Millet Crepe in Sawtelle came in at number one in the Top 10 Best Ice Cream to get in Los Angeles 2019

Creme Brulee crepe cone in Sawtelle @milletcrepe / Instagram

Although it is not technically ice cream. But if it looks like a cone and tastes like ice cream, it can compete with the best ice cream in Los Angeles.

The Instagram duo, Two Guys One Cone (@2Guys1Cone) ate a serving of ice cream at least once a day in 2019. They tell us they had 425 servings in 2019, "but who's counting."

And they found the Crème Brûlée Crepe Cone from Millet Crepe in Sawtelle came in at number one on their list of Top 10 Best Ice Cream to get in Los Angeles in 2019. (You can order straight icecreams and plain crepes, too).

The Best of the West Side Desserts: Get a taste of France in Los Angeles - with a twist!

If you have been on the hunt for an excellent french pastry dessert to end your meal, try this crazy cone filled with Crème brûlée. It's perfect because you can eat it in your car, at your desk, or anywhere else.

If nothing else, at least grab yourself one to take home after dinner or as an indulgent snack later on in the day. Your tummy deserves a treat.

Stop by Millet Crepe on Sawtelle Blvd and grab one of these unique desserts in Los Angeles - a Crème brûlée filled cone. You'll be so surprised how light and fluffy it is!

Millet Crepe

2011 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025

Have you tried the Crème brûlée Crepe Cone in Sawtelle? We'd love to hear your thoughts - drop us a comment below.

P.S: Want more posts from Los Angeles at your fingertips? Get the Newsbreak app today. Follow me by clicking this button: